Danielle Nicole Premieres New Song, "Save Me," Featuring Kenny Wayne Shepherd

As Trampled Under Foot's longtime bassist, Danielle Nicole won respect and admiration throughout the American blues scene for her soulful, inventive playing, and tireless work ethic. That admiration has only grown since Nicole struck out on her own, and started up her own band.

Nicole is currently preparing to release Cry No More, her second solo effort. Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Save Me," the album's blistering new single.

"Save Me"—which features Kenny Wayne Shepherd—is a "groovy" (literally) tune, a perfectly measured, emotionally charged rocker that never stretches itself too thin. You can listen to it above.

"This song is about knowing what you’re worth and not letting others define you," Nicole said. "It was great to finally work with Kenny Wayne Shepherd. Recording with him is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time and he killed, of course.”

Cry No More is set for a February 23 release via Concord Records.

