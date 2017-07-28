Def Leppard Release Part 1 of their Mini-Docu Series "Step Inside: Hysteria at 30"

Def Leppard are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their seminal album Hysteria with the mini documentary, Step Inside: Hysteria at 30. This week, the band released the first part of the mini-documentary on YouTube.

The documentary gives fans an inside look at the making of Hysteria, the band's commercial pinnacle and one of the best-selling rock albums of all time. Its release coincides with that of Hysteria (Remastered 2017), which comes out next Friday, August 4.

This remastered anniversary edition of the album will be released in various formats via Bludgeon Riffola/Mercury, including the UMe-Super Deluxe Edition, the Deluxe Version, the 1 CD Vanilla version, 2-LP Black Vinyl version, & the limited edition 2-LP Colored Vinyl version. The reissue boasts B-sides and live tracks, and additionally the audio for "In The Round In Your Face (Live)," available on CD for the first time.

You can pre-order Hysteria (Remastered 2017)here, and watch the first part of the documentary below.