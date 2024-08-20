“It’s got the fattest neck Jackson has ever made… I said, ‘Am I going to be able to play this thing?’” Jackson has made Phil Collen a Tele-style model with a neck twice as thick as a regular guitar’s – and a signature version could be in the pipeline

The Def Leppard guitarist has remained loyal to Strat-style models for much of his career, but he's developed a new affinity for single-cuts

Phil Collen of Def Leppard performs onstage during the "Summer Stadium" tour at Truist Park on July 13, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia
(Image credit: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Throughout his time with Def Leppard, Phil Collen has most commonly been associated with Stratocaster-style electric guitars. They’ve appeared in various forms over the years, but the double-cut design has always been Collen’s preferred axe of choice.

However, that looks like it’s all about to change after Collen took delivery of a rather special custom shop creation that he says is his “new favourite guitar” – and, in what will come as a surprise to many, it’s inspired by the Fender Telecaster.

