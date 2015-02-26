Dude Shreds While Surfing — Video

A little surf rock, anyone?

Canadian Chris Hau loves wake surfing—a sport that involves surfing the wake of a boat. He’s also a dedicated shredder, a lefty with a thing for Telecasters.

So, naturally, he decided to combine the two passions by shredding on his Tele while riding a wakeboard. We also should note that he's sort of recreating a vintage Fender ad from the early Sixties; it shows a surfer playing a Fender while riding some bitchin' waves.

As the video below shows, Hau makes it look easy, though it is certainly anything but. “There’s so many parts of your brain trying to work at the same time,” he says.

Next time, might we suggest he use a Strat and play “Misirlou.” We bet even Slacktone's Dave Wronski or Dick Dale—the King of the Surf Guitar—would be impressed.