Dweezil Zappa Dishes on Where to Start with Frank Zappa's Music

The fine folks over at Reverb LP —an offshoot of reverb.com dedicated to buying and selling vinyl—recently posted a neat little excerpt of an interview they did with Dweezil Zappa.

In it, Dweezil Zappa dishes on where those curious about the music of his father, Frank Zappa, should start.

To cover all the bases, the younger Zappa takes care to give answers for both Zappa's rock works and his equally extensive (but less well-known) classical discography.

You can watch the informative video above.

