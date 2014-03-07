Exclusive: Go Behind the Scenes with Kyng as They Record Their New Album, 'Burn the Serum'

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a behind-the-scenes video featuring Kyng.

The clip, which you can check out below, shows the band working on their new album, Burn the Serum, which will be released April 15 through Razor & Tie.

On the new album, which happens to be their first for Razor & Tie, Kyng dig deep into the essence of heavy rock while looking toward the future. The LA-based outfit might boast only three members — Eddie Veliz (vocals/guitar), Pepe Clarke (drums) and Tony Castaneda (bass/backup vocals) — but their roar could easily tip the Southern California Richter Scale.

The album was produced by Andrew Alekel (Foo Fighters, No Doubt, Queens of The Stone Age, Clutch) and James A. Rota (Sound City, Fireball Ministry) and was recorded at two Hollywood studios — Grandmaster Recorders LTD and Sword & Shield — and Studio 606 in Northridge, California.

Kyng wrapped up 2013 with the Hellpop tour with In This Moment, Motionless In White and All Hail The Yeti and will hit the road in March to support Burn The Serum. You can check out all the current tour dates below the video.

For more about Kyng, visit kyngband.com or their Facebook page.

2014 KYNG Tour Dates