Exclusive Video Lesson: Kyng — "Bleed Easy"

Here's an exclusive lesson by guitarist Eddie Veliz of Southern California-based Kyng, who shows you how to play "Bleed Easy," a track off the band's 2011 album, Trampled Sun.
Kyng -- singer/songwriter/guitarist Eddie Veliz, bassist Tony Castaneda and drummer Pepe Clarke Magaña -- have kicked off a massive US tour -- including an appearance this Saturday, June 23, at Metallica's Orion Music + More festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Check out their full tour schedule below the video.
Keep up with Kyng at their official website and Facebook page.
You can buy Trampled Sun on iTunes here.
Photo: Katharine Guerrero
- 06/21/12 Baltimore, MD Sonar
- 06/22/12 West Chester, PA The Note
- 06/23/12 Atlantic City, NJ Bader Field
- 06/27/12 Jefferson, LA Southport Hall
- 06/29/12 Dallas, TX Trees
- 06/30/12 Houston, TX Warehouse Live
- 07/01/12 Corpus Christi, TX Brewster Street Ice House
- 07/03/12 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Hall
- 07/05/12 Tallahassee, FL Coliseum Tallahassee
- 07/06/12 Knoxville, TN The Valarium
- 07/07/12 Chattanooga, TN Track 29
- 07/08/12 Nashville, TN Marathon Music Works
- 07/10/12 Baltimore, MD Ram's Head Live
- 07/11/12 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom
- 07/13/12 Portland, ME The Asylum
- 07/14/12 Hampton Beach, NH Wally's Pub
- 07/15/12 Bristol, CT Bleacher's
- 07/17/12 Sharon, PA Tully's Pub
- 07/18/12 Flint, MI The Machine Shop
- 07/19/12 Fort Wayne, IN Piere's
- 07/21/12 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge
- 07/22/12 Sauget, IL Pop's
- 07/24/12 Fayetteville, AR George's Majestic Lounge
- 09/14/12 Kansas City, MO The Midland Theatre by AMC
- 09/15/12 Chicago, IL House Of Blues
- 09/16/12 Dayton, OH Montgomery County Fairgrounds
- 09/18/12 Clifton Park, NY Northern Lights
- 09/20/12 Boston, MA House Of Blues
- 09/21/12 Sayreville, NJ Starland Ballroom
- 09/22/12 Baltimore, MD Pier Six Concert Pavillion
- 09/23/12 Norfolk, VA The NorVa
- 09/25/12 St. Petersburg, FL Jannus Live
- 09/27/12 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle
- 09/28/12 Sauget, IL Pop's
- 09/29/12 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom
- 10/01/12 Tempe, AZ The Marquee
- 10/02/12 Pomona, CA The Fox Theater
- 10/03/12 Modesto, CA Modesto Centre Plaza
- 10/05/12 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo
- 10/06/12 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory
- 10/08/12 Blackfoot, ID Club Centenario
- 10/09/12 Magna, UT The Great Salt Air
- 10/11/12 Billings, MT Shrine Auditorium
- 10/12/12 Casper, WY Casper Event Center Arena
- 10/13/12 Denver, CO The Fillmore Auditorium
- 10/15/12 Des Moines, IA Val Air Ballroom
- 10/16/12 Minneapolis, MN The Brick
- 10/18/12 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
- 10/19/12 Grand Rapids, MI The Orbit Room
- 10/20/12 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit