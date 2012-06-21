Exclusive Video Lesson: Kyng — "Bleed Easy"

Here's an exclusive lesson by guitarist Eddie Veliz of Southern California-based Kyng, who shows you how to play "Bleed Easy," a track off the band's 2011 album, Trampled Sun.

Kyng -- singer/songwriter/guitarist Eddie Veliz, bassist Tony Castaneda and drummer Pepe Clarke Magaña -- have kicked off a massive US tour -- including an appearance this Saturday, June 23, at Metallica's Orion Music + More festival in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Check out their full tour schedule below the video.

Keep up with Kyng at their official website and Facebook page.

You can buy Trampled Sun on iTunes here.

Photo: Katharine Guerrero

Untitled from KYNG on Vimeo.