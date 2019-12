ALBUMTrampled Sun (Realid Records)

SOUND Recalling the heavy grooves of Sabbath, Queens of the Stone Age and Soundgarden, SoCal hard-rock trio Kyng kick out the jams on this crushing debut. Singer/axman Eddie Veliz leads the way with muscular riffs and soaring vocals, while bassist Tony Castaneda and drummer Pepe Clarke Magaña provide the thunder down under.

KEY TRACK “Trampled Sun”

Check out this electronic press kit from Kyng:

Photo by Katharine Guerrero