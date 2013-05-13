Exclusive: Scale The Summit Release Dual-Guitar Play-Through Video for "Odyssey"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive dual-guitar play-through video of Scale The Summit's new single, "Odyssey."

The video features Scale The Summit guitarists Chris Letchford and Travis LeVrier, both of whom are playing seven-string guitars.

"Odyssey" is from the band's new album, The Migration, which will be released June 11 through Prosthetic Records. The album, which was recorded at North Carolina’s Basement Studios with Jamie King (BTBAM, He Is Legend, For Today), is the followup to 2011′s The Collective, which was dubbed “essential prog” by Guitar World.

Scale The Summit will kick off their The Migration touring cycle this summer, when they hit the road with Intronaut; all the dates are listed below the video.

You can download "Odyssey" immediately when you purchase any one of the band's pre-order packages from the Prosthetic web store or by pre-ordering the album digitally on iTunes or Bandcamp.

Catch Scale The Summit live: