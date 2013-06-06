Exclusive Video Premiere: Moreland & Arbuckle — "Tall Boogie"

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of the new music video for "Tall Boogie" by heavy roots rockers Moreland & Arbuckle.

The track is from the band's upcoming album, 7 Cities, which will be released July 30 by Telarc.

"We filmed the video in the old Woolf Bros. Clothing Company building in downtown Wichita," says singer/harmonica player Dustin Arbuckle. "It was a department store years ago, but was closed down for a long time. Now the bottom floors have been remodeled into offices, but the upper floors are still creepy and dilapidated. It ended up being a super-cool setting for the video."

Guitarist Aaron Moreland adds: "This tune is cool because it showcases the cigar box guitar's great strengths. I play the straight-up bass line during the verses, and then I utilize all four strings to rock out on the song's 'B' part. It truly does sound like two different Instruments."

7 Cities, which was produced by Seattle-based Matt Bayles (Mastodon, the Sword), tells the tale of Spanish explorer Coronado and his search for the seven cities of gold, which came to an end in the Kansas plains, not far from where the band lives. The album, which features new drummer Kendall Newby, was recorded at Stone Gossard’s (Pearl Jam) studio.

“It’s definitely our strongest work,” Moreland says. “We’ve always produced our own records, but this time, Matt took things to a new level sonically and brought out our best performances.”

7 Cities is available for pre-order at amazon.com.

Moreland & Arbuckle will tour the US this summer and fall. For more about the band, visit their official website and Facebook page.