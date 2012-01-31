Exclusive Video: Styx — "Fooling Yourself" from New Live DVD

Today, Styx released a new live DVD, Styx: The Grand Illusion/Pieces Of Eight Live via Eagle Rock Entertainment. You can catch a preview of the performance by watching our exclusive video presentation of "Fooling Yourself" below.

The performance was recorded November 9, 2010, at the Orpheum Theater in Memphis on a tour that saw the band -- Tommy Shaw, James “JY” Young, Chuck Panozzo, Lawrence Gowan, Ricky Phillips and Todd Sucherman -- perform both these albums in their entirety for the first time.

The 20-song, two-hour and 11-minute DVD was also released as a Blu-Ray and DVD/2CD. It features high-def visuals recorded in DTS-HD Master Audio, Dolby Digital 5.1 and LPCM Stereo. The DVD also includes a bonus feature, “Putting On The Show,” an inside look at the people and equipment needed to stage such a massive spectacle.

Last fall, Styx released Regeneration, Volume I & II (Eagle Rock Entertainment). In addition to 13 Styx classics and one new song, “Difference In The World,” the album also includes interpretations of “High Enough” and “Coming Of Age,” originally recorded by Damn Yankees, which featured Shaw, along with Night Ranger’s Jack Blades, Ted Nugent and drummer Michael Cartellone.