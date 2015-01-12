Foo Fighters Enlist Van Halen's David Lee Roth, Slash, Kiss' Paul Stanley and More for Dave Grohl's Birthday Show

Late last week, when Foo Fighters told the universe about frontman Dave Grohl's "surprise" birthday show scheduled for this past Saturday at the Forum in LA, we knew we'd have some interesting clips to share with you this morning. Turns out we were correct!

Below, check out freshly posted, fan-filmed videos of Foo Fighters performing with:

01. A newly bald David Lee Roth for a version of Van Halen's "Panama" and "Ain't Talkin' Bout Love"

02. Tenacious D and Slash for Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song"

03. Paul Stanley for a version of Kiss' "Do You Love Me?"

Of course, we'll have more videos for you as they become available on YouTube. In the meantime, enjoy the following three clips!

According to Rolling Stone, Zakk Wylde, Lemmy Kilmeister of Motorhead, Perry Farrell of Jane's Addiction and Trombone Shorty also made appearances during the marathon set. That didn't stop the band from making their way through a host of Foo Fighters hits, including "Learning to Fly" and "Everlong."

DAVID LEE ROTH, "Panama" and "Ain't Talkin' Bout Love"

TENACIOUS D and SLASH, "Immigrant Song":

PAUL STANLEY, "Do You Love Me?":