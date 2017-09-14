Foreigner's Original Lineup to Reunite for Two Shows

(Image credit: Karsten Staiger)

Every surviving original member of Foreigner will perform together onstage for the final two shows of the band's current 40th anniversary tour. The shows will take place on October 6 and 7 at The Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.

Throughout this summer, Foreigner—whose current lineup is comprised of Mick Jones (lead guitar), Kelly Hansen (lead vocals), Jeff Pilson (bass, vocals), Tom Gimbel (rhythm guitar, sax, vocals), Michael Bluestein (keyboards), Bruce Watson (guitar) and Chris Frazier (drums)—has been touring in celebration of their 40th anniversary.

At various points throughout the tour though, they have been joined onstage by original members Lou Gramm, Dennis Elliott, Al Greenwood, Ian McDonald and Rick Wills, providing the catalyst for this full reunion. The performances will be filmed and recorded for a TV special, DVD and live album, all of which will be released in 2018.

“Playing alongside Lou, Dennis, Al, Ian and Rick again certainly brought back some special memories," Jones said of the reunion. "We decided it would be the ultimate celebration to join together on one stage, and give the fans the best possible farewell to our 40th Anniversary.”

You can purchase tickets for the show at foreigner.com.