These 4th of July guitar sales just took the wind out of Prime Day’s sails – shop 8 of my top picks

With this year’s Amazon Prime Day and the 4th Of July sales mere days apart, we’re currently experiencing a perfect storm of gear discounting. Many shops have surprise-dropped their July 4th sales days early ahead of Friday, and we’re expecting many of them to roll over into next week as Prime Day fever kicks in from 8 to 11 July.

What’s even better is that many of the sales I’m seeing right now are delivering discounts usually only reserved for Black Friday. There's up to 60% off at both Guitar Center and Sweetwater with plenty of big name items up for grabs, while Fender's Summer Sale has plenty on offer, whether your budget is $300 or $3,000.

I’ve rounded up all the 4th of July guitar sales worth shopping right now and I’ll be keeping this page updated as more are added up to and including the day itself. Myself and the Guitar World team are keeping tabs on this year's early Prime Day guitar deals, too.

Guitar Center Stars, Stripes, Savings: Up to 60% off

Guitar Center went early with its 4th of July sale this year and continues adding products and upping the discount. Currently, guitarists can save up to 60%. There’s an excellent selection of gear on offer too, including electric guitars , acoustic guitars , and some great deals on pedals. The savings will hang around until July 9th.

Sweetwater: Up to 60% 4th of July Sale

Matching Guitar Center, for a limited time guitarists can score an impressive up to 60% off a massive range of gear at Sweetwater, from instant savings on big-name brands, to rebates, Certified Open Box deals, and a whole lot more.

Fender's huge Summer Sale: Save up to 20%

If you’re in the market for a new Fender or Squier guitar this summer, then this is the sale to head for. With discounts of up to 20% across a huge range of instruments, it’s the perfect place to pick up a bargain on a new guitar. There are plenty of options too, whether you’re after something ultra premium, an intermediate-level guitar, or something beginner/budget friendly. There's money to be saved on genuine parts and accessories, too.

Musician's Friend 4th of July Sale: Up to 60% off

And yet another store offering huge discounts! For a limited time, you can bag yourself serious savings on popular models from Fender, Music Man, Gretsch, Schecter and many more. You only have until 6 July to take advantage of this stellar sale, so don't hang around!

Reverb Independents Day Sale: Up to 66% off

Buying used is a great way to save big bucks on new gear, and Reverbs latest sale makes it even better value for money with up to 66% off music gear. There’s a great selection of used gear from independent retailers, but you can also bag big savings on B-stock and brand new gear in the sale, too.

TrueFire 60% off All-Access deal: $249 , now $99

Kickstart July with a new practice and learning regime thanks to this crazy-low guitar lessons deal from TrueFire. We’re big fans of the unmatched volume of content, the massive range of star tutors and the learning paths which help you along the way in a coherent and progressive way.

Positive Grid 4th of July sale: Spark Live & Edge savingsIt wouldn't be sale season without Positive Grid throwing their hat in the ring with some discounts. While there are no savings on Spark, Spark Mini or Spark Go (maybe they're waiting for Prime Day?), they've lopped a good chunk of change off the top-rated Spark Live and Spark Edge smart amp/PA combos. There's also heavy price-slashing on BIAS software.

Amazon: Early Prime Day deals

Ok, so I stand by the opinion that Prime Day isn't that good for guitarists. Beyond a handful of Fender and Yamaha deals, you won't find many big gear deals that eclipse the likes of Guitar Center and Sweetwater, but what you will find is a treasure trove of essentials. From picks and strings to Velcro, batteries and cables, Amazon is the place to find value and stock up this Prime Day. Just check out this guitar stand, only $13; or why not add a few new sounds to your pedalboard on the cheap, with Joyo pedals starting from just $33.98?