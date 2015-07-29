Guitarist Chris Feener Shreds His Way Through Darius Rucker's "Wagon Wheel" — Video

Guitarist Chris Feener posted this video earlier this month with the caption, "I finally learned how to play 'Wagon Wheel'."

Check out this one-minute-plus clip that finds Feener shredding his way through a tune made popular by Darius Rucker in 2013 (although it's been around for many years and is credited to Bob Dylan and Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show).

Don't take it too seriously; it's meant to be funny. Enjoy!

I finally learned how to play Wagon Wheel. <3

Posted by Chris Feener on Tuesday, July 7, 2015