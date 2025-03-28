“It’s a whole new generation in sound. There’s nothing lacking”: Alex Lifeson reveals the gear that has finally converted him to digital modeling

News
By ( Guitarist, Total Guitar ) published

The Rush guitarist used digital sounds on his new album with Envy of None

Alex Lifeson performs onstage at the Medlock-Krieger All-Star Concert benefiting The Pat Tillman Foundation, October 24, 2022
(Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Like most guitarists of his generation, Alex Lifeson is a tube amp stalwart. His signature Lerxst Omega amp is based on the Marshall Silver Jubilee, while classic Rush albums were recording with Marshall Plexi and JCM800-style heads.

While he has veered from the tube path for occasional dalliances with solid state amps like the Gallien-Kruger 250ML and Roland JC-120, he has never been a fan of digital modelers – until now.

Recording Stygian Waves, the second full-length album by his post-Rush project Envy of None, Lifeson was tempted away from real amps for the first time. The products that snared him? The IK Multimedia TONEX and Universal Audio pedals.

"They sound amazing," he tells Guitar Player. "They don't sound like plug-ins; they sound like real amps. They've managed to nail the bottom end that was always lacking with plug-ins and really get what an amp sounds like through a speaker cabinet.

"It's a whole new generation in sound. There's nothing lacking."

Envy of None - The Story - Official Video (taken from 'Stygian Wavz') - YouTube Envy of None - The Story - Official Video (taken from 'Stygian Wavz') - YouTube
Watch On

Lifeson has his own Tonex signature collection, with models of four of his amps: a Marshall 4140 Club & Country 2x12 combo, a Marshall 6100 30th Anniversary head, a Hughes & Kettner Tri-Amp, and a Lerxst Omega.

Like many guitarists, Lifeson enjoys exploring the digital rabbit hole.

"I like the trial and error part a lot," he says. "I enhance the experience with a little cannabis, usually, and I then spend hours going through this gear, because it's so much fun to experiment and hear these things and mess around."

"So it's not ever boring. It's maybe a little time consuming – time-wasting, sometimes," he admits, "but it's all part of the fun of being a musician and playing in a band."

Lifeson is not the only player won over by UA pedals. John Mayer recently named one as the only modeler he recommends for young players, while The Edge traded his tube amps for them at U2's residency at The Sphere.

Jenna Scaramanga
Jenna Scaramanga

Jenna writes for Total Guitar and Guitar World, and is the former classic rock columnist for Guitar Techniques. She studied with Guthrie Govan at BIMM, and has taught guitar for 15 years. She's toured in 10 countries and played on a Top 10 album (in Sweden).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists
Dominic Miller and Sting

“The Strat is the most versatile electric guitar that there is; but the Les Paul is a perfect instrument”: Sting guitarist Dominic Miller weighs in on the Strat vs. Les Paul debate – says the Strat loses despite being a more versatile instrument

Yoyoyoshie of Otoboke Beaver performs on the Park Stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival 2024.

“I’m extremely honored. It reminded me that it’s important to stick to my own playing style”: Her fans include Dave Grohl, Jack White and Eddie Vedder, and she’s the face of Fender’s Hello Kitty campaign. Why Yoyoyoshie is Japan’s next great guitar hero
Dominic Miller and Sting

“The Strat is the most versatile electric guitar that there is; but the Les Paul is a perfect instrument”: Sting guitarist Dominic Miller weighs in on the Strat vs. Les Paul debate – says the Strat loses despite being a more versatile instrument

See more latest
Most Popular
Dominic Miller and Sting
“The Strat is the most versatile electric guitar that there is; but the Les Paul is a perfect instrument”: Sting guitarist Dominic Miller weighs in on the Strat vs. Les Paul debate – says the Strat loses despite being a more versatile instrument
Bachman-Tuner Overdrive 2025
"The BTO sound is BACK!!" Bachman-Turner Overdrive release first new material in over 25 years – and it features a Neil Young guitar solo
People walk past the yellow-painted Gak Music Emporium and guitar shop in The Lanes conservation area in Brighton, East Sussex, UK.
One of the UK’s biggest music retailers takes website offline and shuts store for “maintenance”, fueling closure speculation
Tyler Bryant and Rebecca Lovell hold up a blue Stratocaster guitar
“It’s a boy!” Rebecca Lovell and Tyler Bryant announce new baby with Stratocaster-themed gender reveal party
The 2025 lineup of Jackson American Series Soloist guitars
“Designed with the next generation of heavy metal guitarists in mind”: Jackson updates the American Series Soloist with fresh finishes and an all-time classic pickup combo
Harley Benton ST-Jamster in scarlett candy apple
“Just add headphones”: Harley Benton’s latest Strat-style budget guitar comes with built-in effects – and costs just $140
Ace Frehley and John 5
“No one does it better than him. That’s what inspired me to do what I’m doing today”: John 5 likes to push his playing to the limit – but says Ace Frehley does one thing better than any shredder on the planet
Left-Lizzo at Lizzo In Real Life at The Wiltern on March 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, California; Right-Charles Peterson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
“Guitar hurts so bad – I have so much respect for guitar players”: Lizzo sets the record straight on why she's starring in the upcoming Sister Rosetta Tharpe biopic – and her guitar journey so far
Gretsch Streamliner Collection 2025
“Revitalizes the best elements from the past and combines them with exciting new features”: Gretsch sends its Streamliner series “into the modern era” with a limited-edition launch
Actor/musician Corey Feldman performs onstage at The Canyon on September 17, 2022 in Agoura Hills, California
“I did everything I could to keep it as authentic as possible, as an extension to my tribute to Pink Floyd, without stealing from them in any way”: Corey Feldman personally sought David Gilmour and Roger Waters' blessings for his Floyd-esque album