“I’ve never been very confident as a player. I’ve always felt like I had to work hard”: Alex Lifeson is one of the greatest guitarists of his time – but he says he’s often lacked faith in his skills

Alex Lifeson might be ranked eighth in Guitar World’s 100 Greatest Guitarists of all Time, but it appears that amid all the laurels and decades of success with Rush, he was still not above self-doubt.

“I’ve never been very confident, to be honest with you, as a player,” he tells Guitar World. “I’ve always felt like I had to work hard, and maybe I didn’t appreciate that I have a natural talent for playing guitar.”

Lifeson’s comments come almost 10 years on from Rush’s last performance at the Forum, California and, for a period following the death of Neil Peart in 2020, it seems Lifeson fell out of love with playing guitar. Fortunately, he says he now feels “reborn” as a player.

As such, he focusing on welcoming a new approach to his playing, experimenting with digital tones, new collaborators (in his supergroup Envy of None) and above all else, a new-found confidence.

“I know where I came from, and I know what I was like as a player for the bulk of my main career,” he observes. “Now, I’m more of a sensitive player.”

Rush's Last Song - Working Man - Aug 1st, 2015 - YouTube Watch On

Still, reconnecting with guitar after several years of dormancy wasn’t automatic for Lifeson.

“My fingers feel better!” he comments. “But I’m 71; I’m not going to play like I did when I was 21 – or 51, for that matter. It’s a long road when you’re at this age. I’m battling the things that come with advanced years, but my fingers feel so much better than they did six months ago. They’re grateful to me for doing this and getting them back into shape.”

Overall, it seems Lifeson's return to playing has been as much about conquering mental barriers, as physical ones, but it’s been worth the effort.

“I feel confident. I feel happy,” he says. “I feel reborn in terms of playing. It’s a good place for me right now.”

Envy of None - The Story - Official Video (taken from 'Stygian Wavz') - YouTube Watch On

Alex Lifeson isn’t the only guitar great who wrestles with self-doubt. Brian May and James Hetfield have also previously discussed their own struggles around playing.

For more on Lifeson’s return, plus a dive into the biggest selling rock album of all time, AC/DC’s – Back In Black, pick up the latest issue of Guitar World at Magazines Direct.