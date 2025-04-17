“My hand hit the glass and it broke. It got totally trashed. I can’t feel my pinky from nerve damage”: The freak injury that changed the way Chris Poland played guitar – and ended up informing the sound of Megadeth’s Rattlehead

News
By ( Guitarist, Guitar Techniques, Total Guitar ) Contributions from published

The former Megadeth guitarist had a stand-off with a 200lb oak door, resulting in an injury that would forever change how he plays guitar

Chris Poland, left, and Dave Mustaine of Megadeth perform onstage at the UIC Pavilion (University of Illinois - Chicago) in Chicago, Illinois, February 12, 1987
(Image credit: Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Consult any “most influential metal albums of all time” list, and you’ll probably come across Megadeth’s debut album, Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good! Likewise, ask anyone for their favorite cut from the 1985 record, and Rattlehead will receive considerable support.

With a distinct riff and thrash feel that introduced listeners to the early Megadeth sound, Rattlehead was pieced together by an electric guitar double act comprising Dave Mustaine and Chris Poland – but, according to the latter, it got its specific six-string swagger thanks to a freak injury that Poland suffered when he was still at school.

In the new issue of Guitar World, which looks back on some of the greatest guitar records of 1985, Poland sits down to reflect on the making of Megadeth’s explosive debut, and notes how tracks such as Rattlehead got their unique style – which was a result of a horrific accident. Squeamish readers, look away now.

“I cut my hand on the glass of a 200lb oak door coming at me,” he says. “I put both my hands up, my hand hit the glass, and it broke. My hand got totally trashed.

“I looked down and could see the bone of my pointer finger. I lost the ability to bend that, and I can’t feel my pinky from nerve damage. It drove me to play how I play.”

Rattlehead - YouTube Rattlehead - YouTube
Watch On

It sounds unimaginably painful, and perhaps one of the worst injuries that a guitar player could endure, but Poland insists that having his hand destroyed by the glass panel of a solid oak door eventually gave him some playing quirks that others can’t emulate.

As Poland’s Artist page on Yamaha notes, for example, “Chris' clean, overdriven tone, and legato phrasing make him instantly recognizable. His unique style can be partially attributed to an injury to his index finger on his fret hand.

“This injury forced him to develop a style that includes smoothly phrased passages and wide intervallic leaps.”

This intervallic approach heavily informed the solos he was instructed to play across Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, but as Poland explains to Guitar World, he needed a mutual friend of the band to step in and fight his corner in order to get an appropriate number of lead efforts.

Chris Poland

(Image credit: Jun Sato/WireImage/Getty Images)

“I kind of knew the songs,” Poland says. “Dave took care of the rhythm parts, and mostly, I just did solos. But if it wasn’t for a friend of the band who took Dave aside and said, ‘You need to give Chris more solos,’ I wouldn’t have had those solos!”

Head over to Magazines Direct to pick up the newest issue of Guitar World, which also includes interviews with Jim Babjak, Kiki Wong, Nancy Wilson, Jimmie Vaughan and more.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
News Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is the GuitarWorld.com News Editor. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists

“The Beyoncé effect is, in fact, real. I got a lot of traffic just from people checking the liner notes”: With three Grammy wins and plaudits from John Mayer, Justus West is one of modern session guitar’s MVPs – but it hasn’t been an easy ride

“You might laugh a little. The post office shipped your guitar to Jim Root”: This metal fan ordered a new guitar from Sweetwater – but it ended up with the Slipknot guitarist

“A flexible vintage-flavoured asset for your signal chain”: Beetronics Larva Morphing Phaser review
See more latest
Most Popular
PRS MT 15
Mark Tremonti’s PRS signature amp is one of the best affordable high-gain heads on the market – and it just got one major upgrade
Gibson Les Paul guitars are displayed at the &#039;&#039;30th Street Guitars&#039;&#039; shop on August 13, 2009 in New York City. Guitar pioneer Les Paul died August 13 at the age of 94 due to complications from pneumonia
“These measures threaten the economic and cultural impact of U.S.-made musical instruments”: NAMM president responds to Trump's tariffs – urgently urging the administration to exempt the musical instrument market
Jim Root
“You might laugh a little. The post office shipped your guitar to Jim Root”: This metal fan ordered a new guitar from Sweetwater – but it ended up with the Slipknot guitarist
Eddie Van Halen of the rock group Van Halen stands with his wife Valerie Bertinelli February 18, 1995 in New York City. Van Halen donated his guitar to vice president Eric Crisman to be displayed at the Hard Rock Cafe
“I hope they never do one of Van Halen. I told Wolfie, ‘Make sure I’m dead’”: Eddie Van Halen's former wife, Valerie Bertinelli, rules out Van Halen biopic
J Mascis
“The hotshot guitar player at our gig said, ‘Your guitar sounds terrible. You should leave that thing on.’ So I turned on the Big Muff…” How a heckler helped J Mascis unlock his Dinosaur Jr. guitar tone
june 2025
Stevie Ray Vaughan, Simple Minds, Megadeth, the Cult and the class of 1985 – only in the new Guitar World
Left-Guitarist and back up vocalist Jim Babjak is shown performing on stage during a &quot;live&quot; concert appearance with The Smithereens on February 1, 2020; Right-Pete Townshend of The Who performs at Arena at Gwinnett Center on April 23, 2015 in Duluth, Georgia
“My guitar tech ran in and said, ‘Hey, you want to meet Pete?’ I was too scared”: The Smithereens’ love affair with The Who goes way back – yet when guitarist Jim Babjak got the chance to meet Pete Townshend, he turned it down
Fender Player II Modified
“The most in-demand mods straight from the factory”: Fender’s elevated Player II Modified line brings the firm’s most sought-after guitar upgrades to the masses
Left-Michael Monroe performs at Electric Ballroom on November 27, 2024 in London, England; Right-Slash performs onstage during the 2024 Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio
“Last time we were here, in ’89, we played with Slash on this stage. I don't remember what we did...” Slash makes surprise appearance at former Hanoi Rocks singer Michael Monroe's show at the Whisky a Go Go
John Mayer performs with Zedd at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 13, 2025 in Indio, California
“I’m inspired”: John Mayer has been spotted playing a Neural DSP Quad Cortex live for the first time – could this be his new amp modeler of choice?