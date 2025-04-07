“I had never done that before. I thought Jimmy was going to go, ‘Nice one’ – he looks at me and goes, ‘Don’t you ever do that again’”: That time Chrissie Hynde enraged one of her Pretenders bandmates because she stopped playing mid-gig
The guitar icon once decided to spontaneously shake things up on stage, and ended up feeling the wrath of Jimmy Scott
Chrissie Hynde has recalled the time she spontaneously decided to shake up her stage act and stop playing her electric guitar mid-gig in order to fully embrace her role as a vocalist – and it ended up enraging one of her Pretenders bandmates.
In interviews, the Fender signature artist regularly downplays her role as a guitarist, and in the latest issue of Guitarist, Hynde reflects that she sees it as her responsibility “to shine a light on the guitar player”.
However, as Hynde notes, she needed to play her six-string in order to sing: “When I first started playing, I was too shy to go with the guys in the art room and play so I just had this foresight, like most people who end up writing songs, just to be on my own and write,” Hynde recalls. “I could only really sing if I was playing. For years, I needed that.”
During one gig with the Pretenders, though, Hynde tried to change that, and spontaneously decided to stop playing mid-gig in order to get hands-on with the mic.
“There was one time with Jimmy Scott where we did a show somewhere, I don’t know where it was and, for some reason, I kind of stopped playing and got more handheld [with the vocal mic],” she says.
“I had never done that before. I really enjoyed that show and I thought, ‘This is fucking great.’ I remember really being pleased and I never felt like that after shows. I always felt that I wasn’t really very good. I just felt more in the pocket and everything.”
Hynde thought the off-the-cuff shake-up had been a huge success, but Scott – the band's original lead guitar player – felt differently, and he didn't hold back on his feedback after the show.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
“So when we came off, I thought Jimmy was going to go, ‘Nice one,’ and he looks at me and he goes, ‘Don’t you ever fucking do that again.’ I don’t think I’d ever seen him really angry at me before. It was the only time I remember him really pissed off at me.”
Current Pretenders guitarist James Walbourne, who joined in 2008, leaps to Hynde's defence, saying, “Well, that goes to show how important your parts are!”
“Chrissie’s playing really shapes the sounds of a record, especially the early ones,” he adds. “It was Chrissie and James Honeyman Scott, that was the sound. It wasn’t just one, it was two. It was definitely a shared thing.”
Elsewhere in her Guitarist interview, Hynde remembers the time she bought her own signature guitar off the shelf while she was in Paris without a six-string.
To read Hynde’s interview in full, along with new interviews with Andy Summers and Billy Corgan, pick up issue 523 of Guitarist at Magazines Direct.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“I never met anyone who was his own person as much as Al was”: SSD guitarist and hardcore pioneer Al Barile dies aged 63
“We go and look in the garage – it was there. It hadn’t been looked at for 20 years and was sad and falling apart. It was like, ‘Help me!’” James Dean Bradfield on unearthing his rare “birthright” guitar, gear epiphanies and why Robert Smith is underrated