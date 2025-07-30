“The first one was a struggle. Making the video was harder than making the album. I was fully expecting that it was going to be a train wreck”: How guitarist and YouTube sensation Rob Scallon manages to write – and record – a full album in one day
Together with fellow mega YouTuber and multi-instrumentalist Andrew Huang, Scallon has made this challenge a yearly tradition
Being a YouTuber is a relentless job – but being a guitar YouTuber means keeping up both your guitar and your content chops, lest your audience gets bored.
Rob Scallon, who’s been on YouTube for 17 years and racked up more than 2.58 million subscribers, is the first to admit that videos can be a hit or a miss, irrespective of how much time and how many resources go into executing them.
“The First of October had a terrible first day,” he tells Guitar World, referring to the one‑day‑a‑year band with fellow YouTuber and multi‑instrumentalist Andrew Huang. The band’s whole purpose? To write and record a ten‑track album in one day.
“I remember telling Andrew, ‘You win some, you lose some, and we lost today.’ And now it's the most anticipated thing we do every year.”
As Scallon aptly notes, “Behind the scenes is a lot of video production, because not only are we making an album in a day from scratch, but we're filming a video. The first one was a struggle; making the video was harder than making the album. I was fully expecting that it was going to be a train wreck.”
He continues, “We were going to make the worst album ever, and that’d be why it would be a really fun video, but we made some songs we really liked, and we found that making a ten-track album in a day was actually achievable.”
Scallon does admit that, given the circumstances, there wasn’t a lot of pressure on them to make a good album, but notes that such an exercise forces them to cut straight to the chase.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
“You can't spend time thinking, ‘What's my amp setting?’ When you get rid of that part of the songwriting process, you actually make better music,” he says matter-of-factly. “It’s like throwing spaghetti at the wall and seeing what sticks. Not everything needs to be a masterpiece.”
In 2022, the YouTube megastar launched a signature range with Schecter, comprising six‑, seven‑, and eight‑string models available in both left‑ and right‑handed setups.
Guitar World’s full interview with Rob Scallon will be published in the coming weeks.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.