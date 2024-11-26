“I was out with Katy Perry doing a show in Italy, and I got the call to to join Chappell Roan last minute. I had two days to learn the show”: Devon Eisenbarger plays with the world’s biggest popstars – but still jams covers in amusement parks

Features
By
published

The session pro discusses the skills needed to hold down gigs with pop icons – including playing on top of a giant mushroom with pyro shooting out of your guitar...

Devon Eisenbarger
(Image credit: Lucienne Nghiem)

If you think playing guitar for the biggest names in pop is the best job on Earth, Devon Eisenbarger would agree – and she’s doing it. “It’s so joyful, honestly,” she says. “It’s definitely the epitome of my dreams. I feel like a little kid when I'm playing.”

Her career breakthrough came when she joined Katy Perry’s band in 2017. This year she jumped aboard Chappell Roan’s Midwest Princess tour just as the singer-songwriter’s career was exploding – confirming Eisenbarger’s status as a pop guitar (red wine) supernova.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jenna Scaramanga
Jenna Scaramanga

Jenna writes for Total Guitar and Guitar World, and is the former classic rock columnist for Guitar Techniques. She studied with Guthrie Govan at BIMM, and has taught guitar for 15 years. She's toured in 10 countries and played on a Top 10 album (in Sweden).