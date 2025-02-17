“We appreciate everyone’s concern regarding Don Felder’s abrupt stop to his show last night”: Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder issues statement after being rushed offstage due to medical emergency
Felder had just started performing 1973's Tequila Sunrise during his Rock Legends Cruise performance
Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder has released a statement to fans after suffering a medical emergency on stage last Thursday when he was rushed offstage during a Rock Legends Cruise performance.
In a video shared with TMZ by an attendee, Felder was introducing Tequila Sunrise [from 1973’s Desperado] – which he dedicated to Eagles founding member Glenn Frey – when he suddenly stopped strumming his acoustic guitar and appeared to lose his balance.
A crew member promptly came to his assistance and escorted him backstage, alongside the rest of the band members, who looked visibly concerned.
A day after the event, Felder's team shared an update via Instagram. “We appreciate everyone’s concern regarding Don Felder’s abrupt stop to his show last night on the Rock Legends Cruise,” they wrote. “After receiving medical attention he was deemed to be suffering from dehydration. He was given fluids, and is feeling much better.”
The statement further announced that the remainder of Felder's cruise performances will be rescheduled to “ensure he has ample time to rehydrate and recover fully,” before adding, “Thank you for your understanding and remember – drink your water!”
Felder served as the Eagles' lead guitarist from 1974 to 2001 and contributed to some of the band's best-known albums, including 1976's Hotel California. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the rest of the band in 1998. In 2001, Felder was fired from the Eagles, which led to a lengthy legal battle.
Felder's incident follows the announcement that his successor, longtime touring guitarist Steuart Smith, is stepping down from the band due to his recent Parkinsonism diagnosis, amid the Eagles' Las Vegas residency.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“I wanted to capture that destruction and endurance”: A devastating tornado threatened to tear apart Gillian Welch and David Rawlings’ beloved studio. Now they’ve documented the natural disaster – and their Nashville rebirth – on a new album
“I wasn’t with a known band, as opposed to Van Halen, who had a hit record, so he did it, and the world got to hear it”: Harvey Mandel was one of the pioneers of the two-handed tapping technique – yet he claims he was never properly credited for it