“We appreciate everyone’s concern regarding Don Felder’s abrupt stop to his show last night”: Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder issues statement after being rushed offstage due to medical emergency

News
By
( , , )
published

Felder had just started performing 1973's Tequila Sunrise during his Rock Legends Cruise performance

Don Felder performs at Pine Knob Music Theatre on August 23, 2024 in Clarkston, Michigan
(Image credit: Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder has released a statement to fans after suffering a medical emergency on stage last Thursday when he was rushed offstage during a Rock Legends Cruise performance.

In a video shared with TMZ by an attendee, Felder was introducing Tequila Sunrise [from 1973’s Desperado] – which he dedicated to Eagles founding member Glenn Frey – when he suddenly stopped strumming his acoustic guitar and appeared to lose his balance.

A crew member promptly came to his assistance and escorted him backstage, alongside the rest of the band members, who looked visibly concerned.

Don Felder Medical Situation on RocklegendsCruise tonight during Show - YouTube Don Felder Medical Situation on RocklegendsCruise tonight during Show - YouTube
Watch On

A day after the event, Felder's team shared an update via Instagram. “We appreciate everyone’s concern regarding Don Felder’s abrupt stop to his show last night on the Rock Legends Cruise,” they wrote. “After receiving medical attention he was deemed to be suffering from dehydration. He was given fluids, and is feeling much better.”

The statement further announced that the remainder of Felder's cruise performances will be rescheduled to “ensure he has ample time to rehydrate and recover fully,” before adding, “Thank you for your understanding and remember – drink your water!”

Felder served as the Eagles' lead guitarist from 1974 to 2001 and contributed to some of the band's best-known albums, including 1976's Hotel California. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the rest of the band in 1998. In 2001, Felder was fired from the Eagles, which led to a lengthy legal battle.

Felder's incident follows the announcement that his successor, longtime touring guitarist Steuart Smith, is stepping down from the band due to his recent Parkinsonism diagnosis, amid the Eagles' Las Vegas residency.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists
Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

“I wanted to capture that destruction and endurance”: A devastating tornado threatened to tear apart Gillian Welch and David Rawlings’ beloved studio. Now they’ve documented the natural disaster – and their Nashville rebirth – on a new album
Left-Canned Heat guitarist Harvey &quot;The Snake&quot; Mandel performs with The Heroes of Woodstock at Route 66 Casino&#039;s Legends Theater on December 31, 2009 in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Right- Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen performs on the Diver Down tour at Madison Square Garden circa 1982 in New York, New York

“I wasn’t with a known band, as opposed to Van Halen, who had a hit record, so he did it, and the world got to hear it”: Harvey Mandel was one of the pioneers of the two-handed tapping technique – yet he claims he was never properly credited for it
Shergold Masquerader SM11 Standard

“Some people are pleased to see a British brand reborn and some see it less favorably. I can understand both aspects”: How a forgotten UK guitar brand was given a triumphant second act by one of the country’s most respected luthiers
See more latest