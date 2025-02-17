“We appreciate everyone’s concern regarding Don Felder’s abrupt stop to his show last night”: Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder issues statement after being rushed offstage due to medical emergency

Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder has released a statement to fans after suffering a medical emergency on stage last Thursday when he was rushed offstage during a Rock Legends Cruise performance.

In a video shared with TMZ by an attendee, Felder was introducing Tequila Sunrise [from 1973’s Desperado] – which he dedicated to Eagles founding member Glenn Frey – when he suddenly stopped strumming his acoustic guitar and appeared to lose his balance.

A crew member promptly came to his assistance and escorted him backstage, alongside the rest of the band members, who looked visibly concerned.

Don Felder Medical Situation on RocklegendsCruise tonight during Show - YouTube Watch On

A day after the event, Felder's team shared an update via Instagram. “We appreciate everyone’s concern regarding Don Felder’s abrupt stop to his show last night on the Rock Legends Cruise,” they wrote. “After receiving medical attention he was deemed to be suffering from dehydration. He was given fluids, and is feeling much better.”

The statement further announced that the remainder of Felder's cruise performances will be rescheduled to “ensure he has ample time to rehydrate and recover fully,” before adding, “Thank you for your understanding and remember – drink your water!”

Felder served as the Eagles' lead guitarist from 1974 to 2001 and contributed to some of the band's best-known albums, including 1976's Hotel California. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the rest of the band in 1998. In 2001, Felder was fired from the Eagles, which led to a lengthy legal battle.

Felder's incident follows the announcement that his successor, longtime touring guitarist Steuart Smith, is stepping down from the band due to his recent Parkinsonism diagnosis, amid the Eagles' Las Vegas residency.