“I said, ‘Let’s get Hendrix to play on it.’ His manager said, ‘Jimi’s playing shows back-to-back.’ So we got Jimmy Page”: The hit ’60s single that was supposed to feature Jimi Hendrix… but ended up with Jimmy Page

News
By ( Guitarist, Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques ) published

Donovan tried to recruit Hendrix when he went in the studio in the late 1960s, but ended up working with the soon-to-be Led Zeppelin guitar great

Led Zeppelin 1975 Jimmy Page AND Jimi Hendrix (1942 - 1970) performing at Madison Square Garden, New York City, 18th May 1969
(Image credit: Chris Walter/WireImage / Walter Iooss Jr./Getty Images)

In 1968, Scottish singer-songwriter Donovan released Hurdy Gurdy Man – the influential title track of his The Hurdy Gurdy Man album from the same year, which featured the contributions of a rather high-profile session guitar player: Jimmy Page.

Page was, of course, a successful session player before he rocketed to fame with Led Zeppelin, but if things had panned out slightly differently in the late 1960s, it would have been a completely different ‘Jimmy’ who featured on the influential psychedelic rock track.

As Donovan explains in a newly resurfaced interview with Classic Rock, when he initially wrote Hurdy Gurdy Man, he actually had Jimi Hendrix in mind, and even went as far as to sound out the legendary blues rock guitar great over his availability for a potential feature.

Hurdy Gurdy Man (Remastered 2005) - YouTube Hurdy Gurdy Man (Remastered 2005) - YouTube
Watch On

“I saw him at [London club] the Bag O’Nails,” Donovan reflects of Hendrix. “Everyone was there: the Stones, The Beatles, The Who, the Kinks. Chas [Chandler, Hendrix’s manager] had invited everyone. And it was quite incredible. Such a superb blend of musicians.

“I didn’t see him much after that because we all went on the road and we all got famous and our paths only crossed occasionally,” he continues. “But when I wrote Hurdy Gurdy Man I thought of Jimi. I said to [producer] Mickie Most: ‘This is for Hendrix.’ And he said: ‘No it isn’t, it’s for you.’ So I said: ‘Let’s get Hendrix to play on it.’

“Mickie phoned Chas who said: ‘Jimi’s playing shows back-to-back.’ So we got Jimmy Page. And aren’t we happy about that. Because what came out of that, thanks to Jimmy, Mickie Most and John Paul Jones, was something that was pagan Celtic rock ’n’ roll, not a copy of American rock ’n’ roll.”

Jimmy Page

(Image credit: Robert Knight Archive/Redferns via Getty)

There is some debate over who was actually in the studio during the recording of Hurdy Gurdy Man, and while Donovan confirms Page and bassist John Paul Jones were there, there is speculation that another future Led Zeppelin member was present, too: John Bonham.

And, as Donovan once theorized to Uncut in 2008, it may well have been the Hurdy Gurdy Man session that ultimately sprang Led Zeppelin to life. After all, the band officially formed that same year, and released their debut in 1969.

“When we heard this thing that Page was doing coming out, we just said, ‘Keep playing…’” he said. “That might have been the first power-chord solo. Mickie Most's office in Oxford Street had an adjoining door to [future Led Zeppelin manager] Peter Grant’s.

“Maybe the band heard how Hurdy Gurdy Man went… 'And why are we doing sessions when we can do this?' And they became the greatest Pagan British Rock Band.”

Visit Classic Rock to read the full interview.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
News Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is the GuitarWorld.com News Editor. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists

“It was tour, tour, tour. I had this moment where I was like, ‘What do I even want out of music?’”: Yvette Young’s fretboard wizardry was a wake-up call for modern guitar playing – but with her latest pivot, she’s making music to help emo kids go to sleep

“There are people who think it makes a big difference to the sound. Stevie always sounded the same whether it was rosewood or maple”: Jimmie Vaughan says your fretboard choice doesn’t matter – and SRV is his proof

“It was tour, tour, tour. I had this moment where I was like, ‘What do I even want out of music?’”: Yvette Young’s fretboard wizardry was a wake-up call for modern guitar playing – but with her latest pivot, she’s making music to help emo kids go to sleep
See more latest
Most Popular
American singer, songwriter and Texas blues guitar legend Stevie Ray Vaughan and his brother, American blues-rock guitarist, singer and founder of The Fabulous Thunderbirds Jimmie Vaughan, pose backstage at the Royal Oak Music Theater during the &quot;Soul to Soul&quot; world tour, on February 14, 1986, in Royal Oak, Michigan
“There are people who think it makes a big difference to the sound. Stevie always sounded the same whether it was rosewood or maple”: Jimmie Vaughan says your fretboard choice doesn’t matter – and SRV is his proof
Craig Ross playing Jeff Beck&#039;s Yardburst on stage
“Jeff Beck used to love seeing him and Lenny play live – it feels full circle”: Lenny Kravitz guitarist Craig Ross has been playing Jeff Beck’s $490,000 Yardburst Les Paul onstage for an entire tour
John Mayer and Andy Summers pose backstage at Live Earth with their Martin acoustics
“You got it!” Rare footage of Andy Summers teaching John Mayer how to play Message in a Bottle emerges
Chris Poland, left, and Dave Mustaine of Megadeth perform onstage at the UIC Pavilion (University of Illinois - Chicago) in Chicago, Illinois, February 12, 1987
“My hand hit the glass and it broke. It got totally trashed. I can’t feel my pinky from nerve damage”: The freak injury that changed the way Chris Poland played guitar – and ended up informing the sound of Megadeth’s Rattlehead
PRS MT 15
Mark Tremonti’s PRS signature amp is one of the best affordable high-gain heads on the market – and it just got one major upgrade
Gibson Les Paul guitars are displayed at the &#039;&#039;30th Street Guitars&#039;&#039; shop on August 13, 2009 in New York City. Guitar pioneer Les Paul died August 13 at the age of 94 due to complications from pneumonia
“These measures threaten the economic and cultural impact of U.S.-made musical instruments”: NAMM president responds to Trump's tariffs – urgently urging the administration to exempt the musical instrument market
Jim Root
“You might laugh a little. The post office shipped your guitar to Jim Root”: This metal fan ordered a new guitar from Sweetwater – but it ended up with the Slipknot guitarist
Eddie Van Halen of the rock group Van Halen stands with his wife Valerie Bertinelli February 18, 1995 in New York City. Van Halen donated his guitar to vice president Eric Crisman to be displayed at the Hard Rock Cafe
“I hope they never do one of Van Halen. I told Wolfie, ‘Make sure I’m dead’”: Eddie Van Halen's former wife, Valerie Bertinelli, rules out Van Halen biopic
J Mascis
“The hotshot guitar player at our gig said, ‘Your guitar sounds terrible. You should leave that thing on.’ So I turned on the Big Muff…” How a heckler helped J Mascis unlock his Dinosaur Jr. guitar tone
june 2025
Stevie Ray Vaughan, Simple Minds, Megadeth, the Cult and the class of 1985 – only in the new Guitar World