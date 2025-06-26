“There was a drive, a presence – I helped guide him early on. He wanted me to help him not only learn guitar but arrange”: Godfather of ska, Ernest Ranglin, recalls working with a young Bob Marley
Ranglin’s rhythmic style and blend of mento, jazz and reggae in his guitar parts not only influenced the inception of the ska movement, but also some of Jamaica’s biggest talents
Ernest Ranglin has a legacy that spans genres and generations.
As a session player for various Jamaican record labels – including the ever-influential Studio One and Island Records – his rhythmic guitar style helped drive the very inception of ska, and create the first bona fide global Jamaican hit, Millie Small's My Boy Lollipop. He also served as a mentor to some of the country's best-known musicians.
One of the artists that he worked with? One of the pioneers of reggae, and perhaps the genre's figurehead: Bob Marley.
"He was young when we started working together, but you could already tell that he had something," Ranglin tells Guitar World in a new interview.
“There was a drive, a presence. I helped guide him early on. I helped with his early tunes – It Hurts to be Alone and Simmer Down and a few others. He later wanted me to help him not only learn guitar but arrange.
“Well, I think he caught on,” he adds with a laugh.
Another Jamaican legend whose journey Ranglin was part of was the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jimmy Cliff. “I was Jimmy’s musical director for many years,” he asserts. “I helped him develop his true sound and guided and collaborated with him on songwriting.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
“A lot of young musicians came through at that time – brimming with raw talent. I feel like I helped give it shape and structure.” The rest, as they say, is history.
Guitar World's full interview with Ernest Ranglin will be published in the coming weeks.
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.