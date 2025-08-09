"I've never played a PRS Silver Sky but that might be about to change": All the new guitar gear that has caught my eye this week – and I've just solved a problem I didn't even know I had

Hello, and welcome to Guitar World’s sparkly new gear round-up, your one-stop-shop for keeping up to date with what’s been happening in the big wide world of guitar gear over the past seven days.

From new electric guitars to amp modeler updates, the guitar industry is never short of fresh releases, and it can sometimes be hard to stay abreast of every new launch that may be of interest to you.

To make things a little easier, we’ve put together an essential must-read guide that will cover the major releases, the boutique drops, and everything in between.

The big one this week is also the smallest drop: it's a finish update for the PRS SE Silver Sky. We've had a fair few of those in the past, but something about this one has me hooked. I mean, come on – that Trad Blue finish is sensational, and that's coming from someone who doesn't particularly like blue colorways.

Plus, I've never actually played a Silver Sky, despite being a huge John Mayer fan and a life-long Stratocaster player. Now might be the time to change that...

PRS SE Silver Sky New Finishes

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

I'm a Strat player, and John Mayer is one of my biggest inspirations, so it might seem bizarre that I've never, ever laid hands on a Silver Sky. I've come close to one in the flesh before, and have friends who play them, but despite the fact the model is now nearly 10 years old, I've never picked one up. Heck, I've not even taken one for a spin in a guitar store.

But that drop-dead-gorgeous Trad Blue SE model is tipping me over the edge, and it has been released as part of a wider aesthetic expansion pack that comprises Derby Red, Laurel Green and a bright yellow paint job PRS calls Dandy Lion. That's for the rosewood fingerboard SE Silver Sky, PRS has also refreshed its maple version, which is now available in Moon White, Stone Blue, Summit Purple and Nylon Blue.

After years of abstinence, it might finally be time to take the plunge. It helps that the guitar is highly rated, too. Best Silver Sky finish so far? It is in my eyes.

For more: PRS Guitars

Blackstar Polar Go

Introducing Polar Go | The Small Box For Big Ideas | Blackstar - YouTube Watch On

Blackstar is evidently very keen on making a serious mark in the guitar audio interface market. After fashioning the 'designed for guitarists' Polar 2 and 4, the British firm has now debuted the Polar Go – a pocket-sized gadget that facilitates on-the-road recording, even at the most inconvenient of places.

It's very small indeed, meaning it will take up hardly any space in your home studio setup, and for those avid guitarists who travel a lot through work or due to other circumstances, this looks like a very nifty companion to take with you for when creativity strikes.

It's not quite Fender Link or IK Multimedia iRig size, but it's not far off and inherently more sophisticated than both, with XLR combi inputs and a rechargeable battery.

For more: Blackstar Amplification

Epiphone Inspired by Gibson Custom acoustics

(Image credit: Epihpone)

Epiphone has dropped its latest collection of Inspired by Gibson Custom guitars, this time turning its attention to some hugely sought-after vintage acoustics. Pre-war models and workhorse builds are the order of business here, with Epi bringing six examples of exclusive and expensive builds to low price points.

They all have the Gibson open book headstock, natch, but to make them inherently more playable and usable, they've been equipped with L.R. Baggs electronics. The ideal blend of vintage and modern in an acoustic guitar? Epiphone sure thinks so – and we're inclined to agree.

For more: Epiphone

Kiesel DC127

Carvin DC127 Guitar - Limited-Time Reissue - Kiesel Rewind - YouTube Watch On

Kiesel has revived its cult classic DC127 for a limited-time-only run. First unveiled in 1990, the DC127 remained in production for 30 years, though went on a five-year hiatus when it fell off shelves around 2020.

Now, it's back – and not only that, it returns at a sub-$2k price point that makes it the most affordable neck-through instrument from the manufacturer.

With either a Kiesel or Carvin headstock logo – paying homage to the OG model – it comes in a bevy of finish options and electronics setups, with the choice of hardtails and Floyd Rose tremolos, too.

For more: Kiesel

D'Addario Jack Plugs

(Image credit: D'Addario)

This is very, very niche, but there is method behind D'Addario's madness. Ever gone to wire up your rig, accidentally plugged a guitar cable into the wrong jack, and thrown the whole thing into disarray? Bonus points for then spending 15 minutes to locate the source of the issue (definitely not speaking from experience).

Thankfully, to avoid that, D'Addario has fashioned some jack plugs that... well, they plug the jack sockets on your pedals. Think of them like safety wall plugs but for your guitar gear. Not everyone will need 'em, that's for sure, but for some of us they could be a bit of a lifesaver.

For more: D'Addario

Neural DSP CorOS 3.2.0

First look at CorOS 3.2.0 - YouTube Watch On

Some of Neural DSP's most celebrated plugins – Archetype: Nolly X, Parallax X and Archetype: Cory Wong X – are now fully compatible with the Quad Cortex thanks to the Cor OS 3.2.0 update.

The latest in a long line of updates that work to introduce seamless sonic integration across the Neural DSP ecosystem, CorOS 3.2.0 also introduces a range of updates and sought-after features, including a built-in metronome and improved looper.

For more: Neural DSP

Odeholm Audio Thall Amp

THALL AMP – Ultra-Heavy Tones in Seconds | Odeholm Audio Plugin Demo - YouTube Watch On

Fans of Humanity's Last Breath, rejoice – producer Buster Odeholm has announced a new amp sim called the Thall Amp, which brings the tones of the band's Ahsen album to the masses. It's purpose built for heavy riffing, with some nifty features to boot.

For more: Odeholm Audio