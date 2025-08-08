“It has become the talk of the town every time it is used”: Noel Gallagher’s mystery Oasis Les Paul looks set for a signature release

Oasis’ return to the stage for the first time in 16 years has understandably grabbed the headlines but in guitar circles, Noel Gallagher’s mystery Gibson Les Paul has been a riveting sub-plot.

After relentless online speculation, the firm's Head of Commercial, Marketing & Cultural Influence, Lee Bartram, finally revealed the guitar's backstory. Chief picks include its nickel-covered P-90 pickups, a SlimTaper neck profile and its Murphy Lab relic work.

“I think it’s safe to say it has become the talk of the town every time it is used,” he had said. “I’ve had so many people reach out wanting to know what it is and if we can build one for them.”

A week later, the firm has dropped its biggest clue yet to the fact that the electric guitar might be more than a one-off custom job. An Instagram post showing Noel signing the back of a black, aged Les Paul, with the caption, “Available at the Gibson Garage London, 21 August 2025,” has got fans understandably excited.

Whether this will materialize in the form of a standard production run or an ultra-exclusive Murphy Lab drop (we suspect the latter) remains to be seen.

However, astute onlookers will note that the guitar that Gallagher is signing doesn’t look to be as heavily aged as the one he’s been sporting in UK stadiums. That suggests a signature guitar release proper is indeed right around the corner.

Gallagher has also been embracing guitar solos on the latest run of shows with Oasis, and recently satisfied gear oglers by revealing what’s currently on his pedalboard.

And in related news, Noel Gallagher once bought one of Peter Green’s Les Pauls – but erased Green’s signature to get back at the store owner who sold it to him.