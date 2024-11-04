“I yelled, ‘Paul, George, Ringo and John, you guys were just wonderful!’ He said, ‘Ernie, if it were not for the Isley Brothers, the Beatles would still be in Liverpool’”: Ernie Isley on the time he met Paul McCartney – and they jammed Twist and Shout

News
By
( , , )
Contributions from
published

The Isley Brothers and The Beatles both tackled Twist and Shout – and the two groups would prove pivotal for each other's musical trajectories

Left-Ernie Isley, of The Isley Brothers, performs on stage in concert at Smart Financial Centre on September 15, 2024 in Sugar Land, Texas; Right-Paul McCartney plays his Höfner 500/1 violin bass as he performs on the main Pyramid Stage during the 2004 Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset on June 26, 2004 near Glastonbury, England
(Image credit: Left-Marcus Ingram/Getty Images; Right-Matt Cardy/Getty Images))

Before the British Invasion, which brought The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, and a whole host of British acts to the States, Ernie Isley was a pre-teen whose family happened to be hosting a young Jimi Hendrix at the early stages of his career.

And it was next to Hendrix that Isley witnessed the cultural watershed moment that truly kicked Beatlemania into a frenzy: The Beatles' first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1964.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

With contributions from