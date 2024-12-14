“I was in full fear that I had just repeated someone else’s song – it was way too accomplished for the kind of stuff I had been writing”: Gavin Rossdale remembers the moment he wrote Bush’s biggest hit – and thought he’d stolen it

News
By
( , )
Contributions from
published

With their 1994 debut album, Sixteen Stone, British band Bush established themselves as one of the top acts of the era in the stateside-dominated grunge scene

Nik Hughes and Gavin Rossdale of Bush perform at the World Stage event ahead of the MTV EMAs 2024 held at New Century Hall on November 09, 2024 in Manchester, England
(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Paramount)

In a grunge scene dominated by stateside bands like Nirvana, Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, Hole, and Alice in Chains, British acts seemed few and far between. This all changed with Bush, led by vocalist and rhythm guitarist Gavin Rossdale. With their 1994 debut album, Sixteen Stone, the band found immediate success outside their home country, establishing themselves as a British answer to the Seattle sound.

Glycerine would become the album's biggest hit and take the band around the world, but it began its life in a basement flat in London.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

With contributions from