“If he were just a pop guitar player, he would be a legend – this cat is arguably one of the greatest players to ever exist”: Cory Wong and Andy Timmons on the brilliance of George Benson, and his essential contributions to the guitar vocabulary

Wong and Timmons will be but two of the names featured on the impressive guest list of Benson's forthcoming Breezin’ with the Stars guitar camp

(from left) Cory Wong, Andy Timmons, and George Benson perform onstage
(Image credit: Douglas Mason, Debra L Rothenberg, Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Given that George Benson’s influence is boundless, it’s no surprise that Cory Wong and Andy Timmons treasure his legacy, which they’re preparing to celebrate and share at Benson’s upcoming Breezin’ with the Stars guitar camp.

Through records like White Rabbit (1972), Bad Benson (1974), and Breezin' (1976), the veteran jazz fusion guitarist traversed genres, opening countless musical minds along the way.

Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.