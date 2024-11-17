“If he were just a pop guitar player, he would be a legend – this cat is arguably one of the greatest players to ever exist”: Cory Wong and Andy Timmons on the brilliance of George Benson, and his essential contributions to the guitar vocabulary

Given that George Benson’s influence is boundless, it’s no surprise that Cory Wong and Andy Timmons treasure his legacy, which they’re preparing to celebrate and share at Benson’s upcoming Breezin’ with the Stars guitar camp.

Through records like White Rabbit (1972), Bad Benson (1974), and Breezin' (1976), the veteran jazz fusion guitarist traversed genres, opening countless musical minds along the way.

“The thing about George is that if he were just a pop guitar player, he would be a legend,” Wong tells Guitar World. “This cat is arguably one of the greatest players to ever exist. If you look at some of these legendary songs, there’s just an incredible depth of artistry.”

And Timmons – who at 61, is a generation ahead of Wong, 39 – agrees. “I’ll never be able to do exactly what George does. Some people study the technique, but it’s more about absorbing the feel and ideas and feeling the swing.”

Breezin’ with the Stars is the first event of its kind for Benson. Alongside Wong and Timmons, the guest list features Patti Austin, Norman Brown, Al Di Meola, Tommy Emmanuel, Stanley Jordan, Steve Lukather, Lee Ritenour, and others. It takes place at the Wigwam Resort in Phoenix, Arizona, January 3 to 6.

“When George announced he was doing a camp, I said, ‘Whoa, I gotta be there!’” Wong says. “I was like, ‘I wanna hang out with George and learn from him.’ So I’ll be instructing and giving a masterclass. I’m excited to absorb everything and all the wisdom he has.”

George Benson's Breezin' With The Stars - YouTube Watch On

Timmons adds: “I’ve been a lifelong fan. Most people know me for rock ’n’ roll, but jazz really has informed how and what I play. It’s not overtly obvious, but I’ve absorbed a lot from George over the years. It’s going to be incredible, and a little intimidating, considering the characters involved here.”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wong and Timmons agree that Breezin’ is the casual listener’s go-to record; it put Benson at the top of jazz, pop, and R&B charts in the ‘70s, a previously unheard-of phenomenon. But that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

“There’s an early record called It’s Uptown,” Timmons says. “That one, along with The George Benson Cookbook, were some of his jazz records I owned.”

Wong reports: “There’s a live album called Weekend in L.A., and it was No. 1 for weeks. It was like, ‘Benson is that good he can even do it live!’ If you want to get an idea of the live Benson thing, that’s the one.

“But if you want to get more into his jazz side I’d say Benson Burner is an incredible record, and so is The George Benson Cookbook, because it gives you an idea about young George.”

Breezin’ with the Stars promises a four-night event for the ages. Wong knows he has a job to do, but that won’t stop him taking in the atmosphere. “I wanna dive in a little deeper; I want to understand his thought process and artistry.”

“I want to understand how he balances playing jazz versus R&B and pop in his head. Is it all just the same to him? I’m hoping to walk away with conceptual knowledge and understanding. I don’t need him to show me lines; I wanna hear about his concept.”

“Just the pure entertainment of being around these amazing players will be great,” Timmons says. “The camaraderie, education, and inspiration lasts for years. You’ll get so much out of it.

“I would have gone to this camp even if I wasn’t invited. I’m going because George has never done anything like this. I always tell people, ‘See the greats while you can.’ If any of my heroes get anywhere near me, I’m gonna try to absorb it.”