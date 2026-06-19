“It was identical. Same room, same guitar, same movements. It was literally my video… except I’d been replaced”: Guitarists are having their videos stolen, replaced by AI and used to scam people out of money – and nobody is doing anything to stop it
Features
By Janelle Borg published
Influential players including Sophie Burrell and Sophie Lloyd have had their work manipulated by bad actors in order to defraud guitar fans. They detail their struggles to get the fake footage taken down, and explain why female guitarists are disproportionately targeted