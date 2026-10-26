“He’s the last seriously palatable guitarist on a mainstream scale”: Guitarist responds to John Mayer covering his viral guitar riff on TikTok
Mayer co-signed Hudson Freeman’s nylon-string riff after it blew up on the social media
Just under a year ago, Hudson Freeman’s life changed forever when one of his guitar riffs blew up on TikTok. The song was only a demo, but the music world was listening – John Mayer included.
Reflecting on the landmark moment, Freeman has heaped praise on Mayer, who co-signed the riff and helped speed up its virality.
Described as “country Nirvana”, the riff – from his song, If You Know Me – captured the imaginations of the masses, racking up some 1.7 million views. Played on a guitar tuned to C#, F#, B, E, G#, B, the riff hinges on a real hammering of that open sixth string.
Naturally, seeing such a prestigious player covering his riff will have been a mind-blowing moment. Yet, more importantly, Freeman is eager to highlight the wider sentiment behind the cover.
“I have a lot of respect for him being a major artist who co-signs younger, unknown artists,” Freeman tells Guitar.com. “It doesn’t feel like a lot of legacy artists go out of their way to do that.
“Most people know who John Mayer is,” he adds. “He’s probably the last seriously palatable guitarist on a mainstream scale, so for him to co-sign If You Know Me was cool.”
Mayer is set to return to the Las Vegas Sphere next year, having recently shredded Van Halen on his Custom Shop Music Man guitar, and inducted Paul Reed Smith into the Guitar Center RockWalk Hall of Fame.
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Mayer has also encouraged fans to hack away at his best-selling Silver Sky guitars – just don’t think that the instrument’s new Land Rover makeover is a dig at Fender, which remains under scrutiny for its cease-and-desist campaign.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
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