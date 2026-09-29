John Mayer announces Sphere residency – featuring three distinct sets and the return of his blues-rock trio

Fresh from his performance at Eric Clapton’s Crossroads Guitar Festival, John Mayer has just announced his return to the Sphere in Las Vegas next year for a run of shows featuring three distinct sets.

Set to take place in April 2027, the event will see Mayer perform solo, with a full band, and with the John Mayer Trio, showcasing the guitarist and singer-songwriter’s stylistic palette across each set. His solo performance will feature acoustic guitar and, at times, piano and electric guitar, while the Trio will see him explore his blues-rock side alongside bassist Pino Palladino and drummer Steve Jordan.

It’s Mayer’s first time performing at the Sphere as a solo act. However, he’s more than familiar with the venue following his two residencies with Dead & Company in 2024 and 2025.

Latest Videos From Guitar World Watch full video here:

For last year’s residency, Mayer famously decided against ditching his prized Dumbles and Fenders for modelers, despite the venue’s well-known shortcomings for onstage amps, instead stashing them backstage.

As for his highly anticipated return with the Trio, Mayer will perform with Palladino and Jordan for the first time since 2023.

The trio reunited at that year’s edition of Love Rocks Benefit Concert for their first gig together in six years, with Mayer fully embracing his roots by pulling out a Fender Monterey Jimi Hendrix Stratocaster.

The residency will kick off on April 8, with shows on the 10, 11, 15, 17, and 18. Pre-sale begins on October 7 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET, while general tickets go on sale on October 9 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For more information, visit John Mayer’s official website.