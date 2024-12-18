“I hope I don’t sound too French... but we already know how most typical guitars sound. Why stick to someone else’s palette?” Meet Lizzard’s Mathieu Ricou, the delay-keen guitarist whose giant tone defies the power trio format

Features
By
published

Five albums in, the European art-rock trio are still searching for new ways to expand their sound

Lizzard&#039;s Mathieu Ricou smiles (or grimaces) as he takes a solo onstage, the stage illuminated in blue.
(Image credit: Nicole Shaade)

The first thing you’ll notice when you hear Lizzard’s new album, Mesh, is that they’re a power trio with an emphasis on the word “power.”

There’s nothing one-dimensional or minimalist about this latest collection of songs – which, at times, sounds like nearly twice as many musicians locked in a room together and going for sonic gold.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Amit Sharma
Amit Sharma

Amit has been writing for titles like Total GuitarMusicRadar and Guitar World for over a decade and counts Richie Kotzen, Guthrie Govan and Jeff Beck among his primary influences as a guitar player. He's worked for magazines like Kerrang!Metal HammerClassic RockProgRecord CollectorPlanet RockRhythm and Bass Player, as well as newspapers like Metro and The Independent, interviewing everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy to Slash and Jimmy Page, and once even traded solos with a member of Slayer on a track released internationally. As a session guitarist, he's played alongside members of Judas Priest and Uriah Heep in London ensemble Metalworks, as well as handled lead guitars for legends like Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols, The Faces) and Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, G3).