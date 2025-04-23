“I didn’t use any amps. The pedal that saved me was the Boss Super Overdrive”: How Yves Jarvis made 2025’s most exciting experimental record so far with a $50 Explorer knockoff and an unbelievably weird tuning

Features
By published

Channeling Bowie and Sly Stone, and recorded entirely on Audacity, All Cylinders is an idiosyncratic masterpiece

Yves Jarvis with his $50 Explorer knockoff
(Image credit: Press)

Yves Jarvis has made one of the most interesting and bold albums of the year to date, garnering comparisons with Prince, Captain Beefheart, Ray Charles and Fleetwood Mac.

All Cylinders is an experimental record, yet the songs are all short and memorable with a pop sensibility that suggests what Bruno Mars might do if he embraced being a muso.

Jarvis played all the instruments himself, and the focus is clearly the songs – but there are interesting guitar parts all over the place. What’s more, he coaxed a stunning range of guitar tones out of the most unpromising-sounding rig we’ve ever heard of.

All Cylinders is an experimental record, but the average song lasts less than three minutes and there are lots of big hooks. How do you combine experimental music with pop?

“I’m always trying to bridge those things I don't think they need to be bridged, necessarily; but they feed into one another. I guess a lot of people see them as opposed, because of the formalism of pop versus the lack of form in the abstract experimental stuff.

“But so many people have done it who have inspired me, like Bowie. He’s the king of everything being reoriented and deconstructed – but it's undergirded by this tried and true weltgeist, which is one of my favorite things to think about: the spirit of the world. And [former Bowie and King Crimson guitarist] Adrian Belew is maybe one of my biggest influences.”

How do you bring your influences into your music? It doesn’t sound like you think, “Let’s make this sound like so-and-so.”

“I might tell myself something like that, like, ‘The spirit of what Sly Stone is doing on this track, I need to tap into that spirit.’ I like to be so immediate and quick – I like the ideas to just burst forth.

“So I’m always trying to invoke the spirit of what moved or mused specific artists.”

Your bio says you recorded everything on Audacity. What’s your process?

“When I’m using Audacity, I’ll only use the built-in graphic EQ. I’m recording straight in. I don’t even have my own stuff. My buddy lent me this Steinberg interface. It’s got a $30 price sticker on it. I don't know what it is, but it sounds great. It sounds exactly like what I was used to getting with tape.

Yves Jarvis - One Gripe (Official Video) - YouTube Yves Jarvis - One Gripe (Official Video) - YouTube
Watch On

“I’ve always used Audacity to arrange and sequence my work from tape. But this time, I didn’t even use any hardware. I realized it’s all the same, just another piece of hardware. I just treated it like I treat my four-track.”

What guitar gear are you using on the album?

“I didn’t use any amps. The pedal that saved me – and made me realize I could do it – was the Boss Super Overdrive. I even played a few shows where I was going straight into the PA DI with the pedal.

“On One Gripe, or any time there’s an overdriven sound, that’s the tone I wanted to cut through. I’ve always appreciated DI because it just cuts through. I like my tones to be stark; at least it’s a good place to start, because it leaves a lot of room to add into the context.”

How did you stumble on using a Boss SD-1 as a DI?

“I was just about to start a tour with Suuns, this Montreal band, and we went over to the UK ahead of them. I didn’t have amps, so I played the first show just through the PA, naked. It must have been bad!

Yves Jarvis lies on a bed with an acoustic guitar

(Image credit: Press)

“So I bought the pedal to give it some oomph. It just sounded like candy to me. My flimsy DI tone sounded like a bunch of elastics. Then I threw on the Boss and it was hot, rich and cutting through.”

It seems like there’s a diverse range of tones on the album. Are you saying it’s all the Super Overdrive?

“Yeah. I don’t have the pedal anymore – I'm gonna have to get another one, because for me it’s a lifelong thing. My clean tone was the drive on zero, and then my distorted tone would be somewhere like two-thirds up.

“My guitar is really rough, too. It’s this Hondo Explorer-style; it’s definitely striking, because it’s a red Explorer. I got it for $50, 20 years ago. It’s a really rough guitar to wrangle.

A post shared by Yves Jarvis (@yvesjarvis)

A photo posted by on

“I’ve been using an alternate tuning – D-A-D-E-A-C# – for years, to the point where it’s my standard. Like, I can't actually play well in standard! I can jam to no end in my tuning, but it’s hard for guitars to hold that down. So I just bought a new acoustic. It’s doing a great job, this Art & Lutherie parlor-style.

“I’m just so concerned with the immediacy of it all that I neglect a lot of technical stuff. I’ve never had my guitar set up. It’s like, ‘I’m using this tuning; I should get it set up for the tuning.’ But when I’m playing guitar I feel like I’m riding a bull.”

Jenna Scaramanga
Jenna Scaramanga

Jenna writes for Total Guitar and Guitar World, and is the former classic rock columnist for Guitar Techniques. She studied with Guthrie Govan at BIMM, and has taught guitar for 15 years. She's toured in 10 countries and played on a Top 10 album (in Sweden).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists

“Chess was cussin' when I got to the session with Muddy. But when he heard me, he just sat there with his mouth open”: Leonard Chess wanted to cash in on the folk boom, and asked Muddy Waters to bring him an old acoustic bluesman. He brought him Buddy Guy

“Even the thought that Clapton might have seen a few seconds of my video feels surreal. But I’m truly honored”: Eric Clapton names Japanese neo-soul guitarist as one to watch

“Chess was cussin' when I got to the session with Muddy. But when he heard me, he just sat there with his mouth open”: Leonard Chess wanted to cash in on the folk boom, and asked Muddy Waters to bring him an old acoustic bluesman. He brought him Buddy Guy
See more latest
Most Popular
Buddy Guy performs onstage in London in October 1965
“Chess was cussin' when I got to the session with Muddy. But when he heard me, he just sat there with his mouth open”: Leonard Chess wanted to cash in on the folk boom, and asked Muddy Waters to bring him an old acoustic bluesman. He brought him Buddy Guy
[from left] George Harrison with his Gretsch Country Gentleman, Norman Harris of Norman&#039;s Rare Guitars holds a gold-top Les Paul, John Fogerty with his legendary 1969 Rickenbacker
“I didn’t think anybody would believe I got it from George Harrison. I figured they’d call me a liar”: Vintage guitar guru Norman Harris names the 5 most memorable guitars that have come through Norman's Rare Guitars
View from behind the camera as a man records a guitar performance
“You better be ready to prove it’s something you can do”: Giacomo Turra got exposed – but real guitar virtuosos are being wrongly accused of fakery, too
Talking Heads live at CBGB&#039;s, in 1977. On the right, David Byrne tuneshis Fender Strat, while Jerry Harrison – also playing a Strat – looks on.
“I was really broke. The only way I could get to New York to try out for Talking Heads was to take a family who were moving there in the band van”: Jerry Harrison on making Talking Heads’ 1977 debut and rejecting blues-rock to shape the CBGB guitar sound
Paul Reed Smith performing earlier this year at PRS’s 40th Anniversary concert where he played a final prototype of the new Charcoal Phoenix. It’s all on YouTube!
“What blew me away was that everyone wanted the curly maple top. People were calling, saying, ‘I’ve got to have the bird inlays’”: Paul Reed Smith on raising the Standard 24, finally cracking the noise-free guitar and why John Sykes is a tone hero
Stevie Ray Vaughan plays his #1 Stratocaster (left), Stevie Wonder sits at a keyboard
That time Stevie Wonder jammed with Stevie Ray Vaughan... and played SRV's number one Strat
Albert Collins performs at the San Francisco Blues Festival at Fort Mason in San Francisco, California on September 15, 1990
“Freddie King would ask me why I never tried using thumbpicks... I really like digging in with my fingers”: He replaced Jimi Hendrix in Little Richard's band, was idolized by Stevie Ray Vaughan, and is one of the most underrated Tele slingers of all time
Bartees Strange performs onstage at the Austin Motel in Austin, Texas on March 14, 2023
“When I heard Sonic Youth, I was like, ‘I need a Jazzmaster, and I’m gonna put duct tape on it!’”: Bartees Strange on working with superstar producer Jack Antonoff, his vintage guitar collection, and emulating Neil Young’s “spluttery” guitar sounds 
John Lennon performs at the Toronto Rock and Roll Revival at Varsity Stadium in Toronto on September 13, 1969 (left), (from left) Eric Clapton (seated), bassist Klaus Voorman, John Lennon, and Yoko Ono
“We hadn’t really rehearsed. As we were walking to the stage, he said, ‘Hang on, boys!’ And he went in the corner and vomited”: Assembled on 24 hours' notice, this John Lennon-led, motley crew supergroup marked the beginning of the end of the Beatles
Stromberg Master 400: the big bodied arch-top is expensive, powerful, brilliant and back
“Among the most sought-after of all rhythm guitars… a power and projection unsurpassed by any other archtop”: Stromberg has made a long-awaited comeback, and we got our hands on its new Master 400 – a holy grail archtop with a price to match