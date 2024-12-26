“I don’t think they do too well living in a case all their lives”: Mark Knopfler parted ways with his guitar collection – but he hopes they all get played

2024 Year in Review: A collection belonging to Dire Straits legend Mark Knopfler went under the hammer in February, fetching over $11 million.

120 items were offloaded through Christie’s in London, including his 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard, which sold for $884,000, setting a new auction record.

Then there was his 1988 Pensa-Suhr MK-1, which he played at Nelson Mandela’s 70th birthday tribute concert at Wembley Stadium, and the red Schecter Tele-type used on Walk of Life.

At least a quarter of the proceeds were shared across three charities close to Knopfler’s heart, and Teenage Cancer Trust collected the total $535,000 raised from a 2021 Gibson Les Paul goldtop signed by Jeff Beck, David Gilmour, Slash and more.

“I hope they all get played,” Knopfler told BBC News, adding, “I don’t think they do too well living in a case all their lives.”

The Mark Knopfler Guitar Collection | Christie's Inc - YouTube Watch On