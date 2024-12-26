“I don’t think they do too well living in a case all their lives”: Mark Knopfler parted ways with his guitar collection – but he hopes they all get played

2024 Year in Review: The Dire Straits icon raised a huge amount of money for charity selling off 120 prized instruments, including his 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard

Mark Knopfler auction
(Image credit: Future / Joby Sessions)

2024 Year in Review: A collection belonging to Dire Straits legend Mark Knopfler went under the hammer in February, fetching over $11 million.

120 items were offloaded through Christie’s in London, including his 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard, which sold for $884,000, setting a new auction record.

Amit Sharma
Amit Sharma

