“Before, if you had a bad gig, or were drunk and puked on the stage, maybe somebody would tell the story, but there was no video proof. Now, everything is recorded”: Matteo Mancuso on why nobody in the contemporary guitar scene can afford a bad gig
Mancuso is one of this year's breakout stars – but with a brighter spotlight comes the added online (and offline) pressure to be consistent without fail
Matteo Mancuso may be one of jazz fusion's fastest-rising guitar stars, having been namechecked by Steve Vai, Joe Bonamassa, and Al Di Meola, and even earning his own Rick Beato episode. However, he recognizes that with a brighter spotlight comes greater responsibility – and in the social media era, an off day could cost you your entire career.
“Now that everybody is doing live videos, if you have a bad gig, it will end up on YouTube or Instagram,” he tells Guitar World.
“People will see it if you’re drunk at a gig, for example. We need to pay attention. I don’t like to be recorded — not because I don’t want to see people doing it, but because I think you need to enjoy the moment.”
He also discusses how being fully present at a show – whether as a musician or an attendee – can be extremely challenging, and how the constant possibility of being recorded can be both a motivator and a source of anxiety.
“In the old days, maybe in the ’80s, if you had a bad gig, or were drunk and puked on the stage, maybe somebody would tell the story, but there was no video proof. Now it’s more dangerous. That’s why I keep myself in very good shape. All the people from my generation need to be very consistent online; everything is recorded.”
Despite the pressure, he asserts that audiences don’t “want to hear a flawless performance,” emphasizing that the key “ingredients” for a memorable concert are “energy and emotion while playing.
“I don’t worry about mistakes like I did before, and that comes with experience. I didn’t work on it; it came from the gigs. I still have work to do there, because when I do make a mistake, you can see it on my face that I’m disappointed.”
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
He continues, “I’m always trying to find that balance. I don’t consider myself one of the best technical players; there are so many good players who can play twice as fast as me, or they know more leads and have more vocabulary. But people don’t care about your technical stuff; people care about the emotion of it. I’m always trying to search for that.”
For more from Matteo Mancuso, plus new interviews with Grace Bowers and Nita Strauss, pick up issue 586 of Guitar World at Magazines Direct.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
“I only picked up guitar in the first place to impress my father. I didn’t have a true desire to play that great players like Joe Bonamassa did”: Billy Corgan opens up on his guitar insecurities and being cast as the Smashing Pumpkins’ “big, bad Dracula”
“The thread is I must’ve suffered at their hands because I wasn’t allowed to write anything. I was still a guitar player, still writing the whole time through Pixies and Breeders”: Kim Deal on why she has always been both a guitarist and a bassist