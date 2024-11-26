“Before, if you had a bad gig, or were drunk and puked on the stage, maybe somebody would tell the story, but there was no video proof. Now, everything is recorded”: Matteo Mancuso on why nobody in the contemporary guitar scene can afford a bad gig

News
By
( , , )
Contributions from
published

Mancuso is one of this year's breakout stars – but with a brighter spotlight comes the added online (and offline) pressure to be consistent without fail

Matteo Mancuso during a sound check at Casa del Jazz, Rome, Italy, 4th August 2024
(Image credit: Luciano Viti/Getty Images)

Matteo Mancuso may be one of jazz fusion's fastest-rising guitar stars, having been namechecked by Steve Vai, Joe Bonamassa, and Al Di Meola, and even earning his own Rick Beato episode. However, he recognizes that with a brighter spotlight comes greater responsibility – and in the social media era, an off day could cost you your entire career.

“Now that everybody is doing live videos, if you have a bad gig, it will end up on YouTube or Instagram,” he tells Guitar World.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

With contributions from