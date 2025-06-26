“His future is as bright as his talent is undeniable”: Jason Becker hails Matteo Mancuso as a guitar hero destined for greatness – after the two virtuosos meet up

Electric guitar virtuoso Matteo Mancuso is the latest guitarist to link up with Jason Becker, with the pair sharing a moment “that beautifully bridged generations of guitar greatness”.

Becker was one of the hottest guitarists in the world in the late 1980s, having emerged alongside Marty Friedman, who would later join Megadeth, in Cacophony before joining David Lee Roth’s band for 1991’s A Little Ain't Enough.

However, his playing days were tragically cut short after an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) diagnosis in 1989. He lost the ability to speak in 1996 and now communicates via a computer.

That hasn't stopped him from inspiring generations of stars, though, with Nita Strauss and 11-year-old metal star Maya Neelakantan two of the latest players to visit him and leave richer for the experience.

Mancuso, a talent heralded by Steve Vai, Al Di Meola, and Tosin Abasi, has now followed in their footsteps, and his visit left an impression on Becker.

“Each of them [the above players to have praised Mancuso’s skills] has echoed a powerful sentiment: if the future of guitar lies in Matteo’s hands, then the instrument’s legacy is in very good hands indeed,” a post on his Instagram reads.

“But what struck us most during his visit wasn’t just his technical brilliance – it was his heart. Matteo arrived with sincere humility, kindness, and a deep respect for Jason and his story. Watching the two connect – one a rising star, the other an enduring symbol of courage and creative brilliance – was moving and unforgettable.”

“It was a meeting of minds, a celebration of music, and a reminder that true greatness lies not only in talent, but in the soul behind the strings,” the post continues.

“Jason and all of Team Becker want to express their heartfelt thanks to Matteo and his manager, Michele Mozzicato, for making this visit possible – and for being so generous with their time, energy, and spirit.

“It meant the world to us. We’ll be cheering Matteo on every step of the way and can’t wait to watch his incredible journey continue to unfold. His future is as bright as his talent is undeniable.”

In the image shared with the post, Mancuso can be seen with his to-to guitar, a sunburst Yamaha Revstar, meaning, like others before him, he likely gave Becker a private showing of his talents.

(Image credit: Paolo Terlizzi / SixHats Studio)

Speaking of the guitarist’s talents and future, Al Di Meola – one of Mancuso’s biggest champions – said: “He’s a phenomenon. When I first heard him, I said, ‘Okay, he’s lightyears ahead.’ He’s got an extraordinary technique.”

Beyond that high praise, though, was a pointed tip for ensuring his remarkable rise continues.

“But what he doesn’t have yet,” he said, “he’s not a composer. So everything he’s playing in these videos is wow. But it’s not against any music. How is that gonna fit in the music?”

Becker’s latest single, Some Assembly Required, released last year and features a seven-minute solo session thanks to guest stars, including Steve Vai, Joe Bonamassa, Steve Lukather, and Zakk Wylde.