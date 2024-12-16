“Mastodon have this tuning where the sixth string drops to B. Our singer would say, ‘No, I want it lower.’ As soon as I picked up a 7-string I wished I’d done it sooner”: Meet Obeyer, the chorus-soaked UK metallers hand-picked by Periphery

Features
By
published

The British band hinges off rhythmic riffs, propulsive breakdowns, and lots of chorus – an effect guitarist Jamie Steadman wanted to bring back into fashion

Obeyer
(Image credit: FOJ Photography)

When Periphery announced the signing of Obeyer to 3Dot Recordings, despite the band having no demos or social media presence, it seemed a remarkable leap of faith. Yet one listen to their debut album, Chemical Well, demonstrates the risk was justified.

But did they really come from nowhere? Not quite – guitarist Jamie Steadman formed Lay Siege, their previous guise, with bassist David Bartlett and drummer Lewis Niven in 2010. A debut EP dropped in 2012, followed by an album in 2015 after a change of vocalist. It was a failure.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.