“I wanted it to be striking, bright, and a baritone so I can use it on tour for the song”: PRS celebrates Ed Sheeran’s collab with Dave Grohl and John Mayer on the F1 movie soundtrack with one-off, racing-themed guitar

​​Keen-eyed Ed Sheeran fans may have noticed the mega star sporting a brand new electric guitar in the music video he just premiered today for Drive, the song that forms part of the soundtrack of the highly-anticipated F1: The Movie.

Turns out, PRS has teamed up with Sheeran for a one-off model that captures the spirit of the song and, well, F1's high-powered sports cars.

“I wanted to create a bespoke guitar with PRS for the F1 movie. I wanted it to be striking, bright, and a baritone so I can use it on tour for the song. It’s a fantastic guitar, I’ve done a few shows with it now and it knocks,” comments Sheeran.

The racing-themed guitar is a fully bespoke SE Hollowbody Baritone with a custom classic red paint job. The fretboard is as unique as the rest of the guitar – with an inlay featuring a vintage racer shift gate at the 12th fret and additional yellow bird inlays completing the eye-catching design.

“This has been an exciting project to work on with Ed,” details PRS Guitars Director of Artist and Community Relations, Bev Fowler. “From his years of playing our electrics, he knew exactly what he wanted in terms of look, sound, and feel. This unique creation will be incredibly memorable once the video is released.”

PRS has been Sheeran's go-to brand for his electrics since 2018 – with his arsenal including a stock Custom 22, a Hollowbody II in a Prism Dragon’s Breath finish with Bing cherries on the fretboard, and a one-off purple Silver Sky gifted to him by John Mayer.

Meanwhile, the global star is inextricably linked to the Martin LX1E when it comes to acoustics – despite venturing into the acoustic guitar space with his own guitar brand, Sheeran by Lowden, in collaboration with esteemed luthier George Lowden, back in 2019.

Sheeran isn't the only star behind Drive, however. Last month, he revealed the song also features Mayer on guitars, with Dave Grohl on drums rounding out the triumvirate.