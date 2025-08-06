“Hetfield personally hooked me up with them back in the day. I’m not cheating on anyone. I want all the instruments!” Gojira’s Joe Duplantier explains how he started playing ESP guitars – and why he’s still playing Charvels

Gojira are behemoths of the metal scene – and, during an appearance that can only be described as history-making at last year's Olympic Games, the band firmly cemented their influence beyond the metal realm on the global stage.



And for the gearheads, guitarist Joe Duplantier dazzled audiences with a custom ESP electric guitar specially curated for the occasion: an ESP XJ-1 – boasting an all-chrome aesthetic, EverTune bridge, and a DiMarzio Fortitude bridge humbucker – that made metal (and music) history.

At the time, keen-eyed fans were quick to speculate over Duplantier's decision to play an ESP on that occasion, especially considering he has long been established as a loyal Charvel artist.

“It’s funny, people talk about instruments almost like marriage,” he quips in a new Guitar World interview.

“‘How could you? I thought everything was going well!’ It’s not like that, okay, can everybody relax?! I love Charvel and I’m proud of the signature we made. Nothing went wrong. But I’m just a dude who wants to have fun and try new things."

Indeed, Duplantier has been wielding Charvel's Tele-style San Dimas models for over 10 years – a run which has also included several signatures over the years, including his latest, the Joe Duplantier Signature Pro-Mod San Dimas Style 2 HH Mahogany.

“At the end of the day, from Fender to Gibson, I just love guitars. I’ve actually had a relationship with ESP for years. Hetfield personally hooked me up with them back in the day. He actually picked up the phone saying, ‘Dude, have you tried an ESP?’”

Duplantier clarifies that he still uses his signature Charvel “and will continue to do so”.

“I just wanted to experiment in other fields,” he divulges. “It feels like I’m expanding and ESP has a lot to offer. I’m not cheating on anyone, I want all the instruments! The Metallica connection was a big part of it. Bill from Mastodon loves ESP, and I’ve played his guitar a bunch of times. I’ve talking to [Head Of Artist Relations] Tony Rauser about making something different from what I’ve done before.”

These changes also come from a place where he's finally accepting his role as more of a frontman.

“I used to go on stage with dark shirts, jeans, and guitars, looking like a black hole. I don’t know if it’s a midlife crisis, but enough is enough, I want to shine on stage,” he adds with a laugh. “Maybe I’ll design a mirror guitar, so I can blind people with the spotlight!”

Last year, ESP sealed the deal by confirming Duplantier as a signature artist, with their announcement coinciding with Gojira's appearance at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

Guitar World's full interview with Joe Duplantier will be published in the coming weeks.