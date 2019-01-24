NAMM 2019: Ed Sheeran Launches Sheeran by Lowden Guitar Range

NAMM 2019: In a surprise announcement, Ed Sheeran has teamed up with Northern Irish guitar makers Lowden to launch a new range of acoustic guitars, Sheeran by Lowden.

The Sheeran by Lowden line will feature eight individual models across two small body sizes from the Lowden range, known as the S and the Wee Lowden, both played by Sheeran himself. The guitars have been designed by George Lowden for the player, with sustainably-sourced wood species including naturally fallen trees and reclaimed Spruce.

“There are fewer guitar bands and fewer artists using guitars now, and not as many kids picking up guitars," Sheeran said in a press release. "That is something I would like to change by getting these great quality guitars, made in Ireland, into kids’ hands and encouraging them to learn and progress. To be able to work in tandem with a guitar company like Lowden to create a whole different concept has been a really cool experience.”

“We have been honored over the past years that Ed has chosen to play Lowden guitars both on-stage and in the studio," George Lowden said. "We are delighted to have established a close ongoing relationship which has borne fruit recently through the birth of Sheeran by Lowden.”

Sheeran Guitars by Lowden will be available to order through select music merchants.

For more info, head on over to sheeranguitars.com.