“I walk smack into him and he goes, ‘See you’re practicing, are you, mate?’ He takes the guitar – he’s lefty and I’m righty – and starts to play it”: Richie Sambora on how Paul McCartney helped him mix a Bon Jovi track

Sambora bumped into the Beatles bassist at a studio in LA, and convinced him to help mix a Bon Jovi song during their very first-ever meeting

Left-Richie Sambora perfrorms at America Salutes You and Wall Street Rocks Presents Guitar Legends For Heroes at Terminal 5 on November 29, 2017 in New York City; Right-Paul McCartney performs during the third day of Corona Capital Fest at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on November 17, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico
(Image credit: Left-Brad Barket/Getty Images; Right-Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Working with one of the Fab Four is an extraordinary feat for anyone – but an instance of Bon Jovi, one of the most enduringly popular bands since the '80s, collaborating with Paul McCartney is nothing short of historic. According to a new interview with ex-Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora, McCartney had a hand in mixing a track on one of the band's live albums.

“I was in Henson [Recording Studios in LA], which was A&M at the time,” Sambora tells Howie Mandel [transcribed by Ultimate Guitar].

