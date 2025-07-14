29 Prime Day guitar gear deals still live right now – including 15 patch cables for just $45

Over the last four days, I've seen some absolutely amazing Prime Day guitar deals. Prime Day 2025 is officially over now, though, with the saving extravaganza ending on July 11th.

If you've woken up this morning and realised you missed the whole thing, don't worry! I've pulled together all the biggest savings on guitars, pedals, and accessories that are still live right now. How much longer they'll be available for, however, I don't know, so if you see something you like, it's best to snap it up immediately.

Although Prime Day has finished at Amazon, you can still get your hands on up to 40% off gear at the Musician's Friend summer sale. There's also some cool savings of up to 20% off electric guitars at Guitar Center, great if you want a fresh axe.

Keep scrolling down to see the best individual deals on gear that are still available right now, on Amazon and beyond.

My top picks

Best Pedal Deal! Save $59.40 Electro-Harmonix Lizard Queen: was $99 now $39.60 at Guitar Center If you’re looking for a super cheap pedal deal post-Prime Day, then this Electro-Harmonix Lizard Queen for less than half price is one of the best I've found. Combining a vintage fuzz tone with a high-octave sound, you can craft everything from Jack White-type lead guitar tones to nasty, ring-modulated sounds that will melt the face of anyone in the nearby vicinity.

Best guitar deal! Save 20% Fender Player Plus Telecaster: was $1,199.99 now $959.99 at Fender If you’re in the market for a new Fender or Squier guitar this summer, then this is the guitar I think you should go for. With a massive $240 discount, it’s superb value for money, largely thanks to the addition of a series circuit that unlocks humbucker-esque tone. With rounded fingerboard edges and a set of locking tuners, you’ve got yourself a proper gigging workhorse for less than a grand.

Best for pedalboards! Save $104.99 Fender Blockchain Patch Cable Kit: was $149.99 now $45 at Fender If you want to outfit your pedalboard for less, then this is a great deal that beats anything I saw at Amazon during the entirety of Prime Day. With a gigantic discount of $104.99 on the large cable kit, you’re getting 15 patch cables of great quality and varying lengths for just $3 each. It’s the perfect way to neaten up that pedalboard ahead of any summer and autumn shows, or just make life easier for you practicing at home.

Best strings deal! Save 50% Fender Original 150: was $12.99 now $6.49 at Amazon Prime Day is always a brilliant time to stock up on electric guitar strings, and despite the sale being over you can still bag a whopping 50% off these Fender Original 150s! Pure nickel was the flavor of choice during Fender’s golden age, so if you want an instant vintage tone without spending hundreds, the original 150s are a great starting point. Expect a warmer, smoother feel compared to roundwound, alloy-based strings. The sale includes both .009-.042 and .010-.046 sets, so it will cover both your Telecaster and Les Paul. Full price: pay $2.17 per string

Sale price: pay $1.08 per string

Best lessons deal! Guitar Tricks: 65% off annual

Incorporating $1,000 worth of content for just $125.65, this deal on an all-access annual plan for Guitar Tricks is a surefire way to get your guitar playing up to scratch. It includes a huge array of content, including key licks and boot camps that will suit beginner and intermediate players, and even a copy of AmpliTube 5 for great guitar tones to practice with.

Post-Prime Day guitar deals

Save 20% Squier Limited Edition Paranormal Esquire Deluxe: was $473.99 now $379.19 at Fender The Squier Paranormal Esquire Deluxe is a single humbucker guitar with some tricks up its sleeve. The three-way rotary switch gives you the humbucker, a coil split option, and an option to remove the volume and tone control from the circuit, making it much more versatile than you'd expect from its stunning looks alone.

Save 20% Squier Limited Edition Paranormal Strat-O-Sonic: was $473.99 now $379.19 at Fender It may look like a Strat, but this Squier Limited Edition Paranormal Strat-O-Sonic only really shares its looks with that most iconic of guitars. Instead of the single coil trio it has two alnico soapbar pickups for plenty of gritty tone. The wraparound bridge is another unusual bit of hardware to see on a Squier guitar, and series/parallel and phase switching give you loads of tone options.

Save 31% Gretsch G2420T Streamliner: was $579.99 now $399.99 at Guitar Center The stunning Gretsch G2420T Streamliner is big, bold and full of vibe. From the amazing build quality and stylish aesthetic, to the warm tones on offer from both the on-board BroadTron pickups, this guitar oozes class. If this ticks all your boxes, now is the perfect time to pick one up.

Save 21% Epiphone Les Paul Standard '60s Quilt Top: was $699 now $549 at Guitar Center If your budget doesn't quite stretch to a four-figure Gibson, an Epiphone Les Paul is, naturally, going to be your best option. There's plenty of options out there, but if you want something that will stand out from the crowd, you won't go wrong with this gorgeous Translucent Blue Quilt Top variant. It looks a picture, and comes loaded with '60s era specs for an authentic LP playing experience. $549 is a very good value indeed.

Save 20% Fender Player Plus Telecaster: was $1,199.99 now $959.99 at Fender If you’re in the market for a new Fender or Squier guitar this summer, then this is the guitar I think you should go for. With a massive $240 discount, it’s superb value for money, largely thanks to the addition of a series circuit that unlocks humbucker-esque tone. With rounded fingerboard edges and a set of locking tuners, you’ve got yourself a proper gigging workhorse for less than a grand.

Save $200 Epiphone 1964 SG Standard Reissue: was $1,299 now $1,099 at Sweetwater Sound At a reduced $1,099, you get a premium Epiphone that, thanks to the open book headstock, is as close as you'll be able to get to a genuine Gibson SG for a small portion of the price. Not only that, it’s styled after one of the most desirable SGs of them all, with a Maestro Vibrola and half-sized 61-style pickguard to boot.

Save $359.80 ESP LTD KH-WZ: was $1,799 now $1,439.20 at Sweetwater Sound Looking for a stunning guitar that sounds just as good as it looks? Check out the ESP LTD KH-WZ, inspired by Kirk Hammett’s iconic White Zombie guitar! It features killer artwork from the classic horror film and comes equipped with signature EMG Bone Breaker pickups. The lightning-fast 24-fret neck, stunning graphics, and Floyd Rose 1000 tremolo make it a must-have for any metal fan. Plus, it comes with a custom graphic case that's just as cool!

Save $850 Ernie Ball Music Man John Petrucci Majesty 8: was $4,299 now $3,449 at Guitar Center As well as being one of the biggest savings I've seen on an electric guitar this year, this Ernie Ball John Petrucci Majesty 8 is just straight up crazy. Capable of being tuned to a full octave below E standard, it's packing two DiMarzio humbuckers with magnetic and piezo options, coil tap, and a built-in 20dB boost circuit, making it surprisingly versatile when it comes to tone. Add 24 stainless steel fanned frets on an ebony fretboard and you've got one seriously good playing guitar.

Post-Prime Day pedal deals

Save 60% Electro-Harmonix Lizard Queen: was $99 now $39.60 at Guitar Center If you’re looking for a super cheap pedal deal post-Prime Day, then this Electro-Harmonix Lizard Queen for less than half price is one of the best I've found. Combining a vintage fuzz tone with a high-octave sound, you can craft everything from Jack White-type lead guitar tones to nasty, ring-modulated sounds that will melt the face of anyone in the nearby vicinity.

Save 60% Electro-Harmonix EHX Tortion JFET Overdrive: was $203.20 now $81.25 at Sweetwater Sound I've seen some cracking deals on EHX pedals over the course of Prime Day, and this one is still around. With a massive $121.95 off, you're paying relatively little for a top-quality overdrive pedal. It acts as a 2-channel pedal which gives you the possibility of both classic and modern overdrive tones, and a cab-sim output makes it more flexible than your average overdrive pedal.

Save 38% TC Electronic Ditto+: was $159 now $99 at Reverb Looper pedals are a great way to both enhance your practice regimen and your live shows. The Ditto+ takes everything great about the original Ditto and adds the ability to save your loops to the pedal. This means you can build a locker of sounds that you can bring into your playing, or just use it to save those moments of inspiration at the tap of a foot.

Save 60% Electro-Harmonix Soul POG: was $324.80 now $129.90 at Sweetwater Sound The EHX Soul POG is criminally underrated in my opinion. I've had one on my 'board for years now, sitting near the front of my chain to give me a tone boost through the Soul Food and, of course, that delicious octave guitar tone courtesy of the POG. It's super flexible as you can swap the order of the pedals, or use the send and return jacks to insert effects in between the two. With a ginormous $194.90 discount, it's cheaper than just buying a Nano POG by itself, so you're essentially getting the Soul Food for free. Bargain!

Save 15% Line 6 HX Effects: was $649.99 now $549.99 at Sweetwater Sound Line 6 created the HX multi-effects unit for those who want a neat, clean, and cost-effective effects processor. With $100 off in the Sweetwater sale, you can use the HX to replace your ‘board entirely or simply use it as a complementary option for an existing setup. Although not as stacked as its bigger siblings, there are still over 200 effects, a built-in looper, and full MIDI capability for your troubles. I have always loved the compact yet rugged build of the HX, and using the momentary switch options for modulation effects is great fun. Read our full Line 6 HX Effects review

Save 10% Line 6 Helix LT: was $999.99 now $899.99 at Sweetwater Sound The Helix LT delivers the core power of Line 6’s flagship Helix in a streamlined, more affordable package, and right now it’s $100 off at Sweetwater. You still get access to over 200 effects, over 80 amps and 60 cabinets, with a user-friendly layout that is ideal for gigging and recording. Sure, you lose the scribble strips and a few ins and outs, but the tone engine is identical. Pound for pound, it’s one of the most capable modelers on the market. If you’re a session musician or simply want to try Helix, this is a great opportunity to do so and save some money.

Post-Prime Day strings deals

Save 50% Fender Original 150: was $12.99 now $6.49 at Amazon Prime Day is always a brilliant time to stock up on electric guitar strings, and despite the sale being over you can still bag a whopping 50% off these Fender Original 150s! Pure nickel was the flavor of choice during Fender’s golden age, so if you want an instant vintage tone without spending hundreds, the original 150s are a great starting point. Expect a warmer, smoother feel compared to roundwound, alloy-based strings. The sale includes both .009-.042 and .010-.046 sets, so it will cover both your Telecaster and Les Paul. Full price: pay $2.17 per string

Sale price: pay $1.08 per string

Save 36% D'Addario 80/20 Bronze EJ11 12-53: was $10.70 now $6.89 at Amazon D’Addario is acoustic guitar string royalty. Although Ernie Ball is on top in the electric world, it’s D’Addario that I see people flock to when they ask me for strings during my music retail job. The 80/20 strings are slightly brighter and snappier than the phosphor bronze alternatives, so if you like things bright, you will love the EJ11s. You can still pick up a single set for a 36% discount despite Prime Day being over, and if you want to seriously stock up, the 3-pack has a tasty 33% discount. Full price: pay $1.78 per string

Sale price: pay $1.15 per string

Save 47% Jim Dunlop Heavy Core: was $13.16 now $7 at Amazon The moniker says it all: if you play heavy and live in drop tunings, then the Jim Dunlop Heavy Core strings are well worth a try. The .011-.050 set has a whopping 47% discount and is perfect for Drop C tuning. Dunlop has designed these strings with a much thicker core wire, meaning when you are in seriously low tunings, the tension won’t be floppy and slack; quite the contrary. The .012-.054 Drop B sets also have a generous 24% discount during the Prime Day sales, so metalcore guitarists don’t walk, but run to this sale. Full price: pay $2.19 per string

Sale price: pay $1.16 per string

Save 22% Ernie Ball Earthwood Light Phosphor Bronze: was $10.25 now $7.99 at Amazon Ernie Ball has nailed it with the Earthwood series and my personal favorite is the Phosphor Bronze strings. With an overall warmth and deep lows, they complement just about any big-bodied acoustic very nicely. They are uncoated so they don’t last quite as long as their coated counterparts, but they always feel great when freshly on and with a 22% discount, taking them down to $7.99, there really isn’t much to complain about. Full price: pay $1.71 per string

Sale price: pay $1.33 per string

GHS Strings M3045 4-String Bass Boomers: was $28.08 now $26.51 at Amazon A staple for rock and funk players, GHS Bass Boomers deliver punchy mids, bright top-end, and plenty of low-end growl. Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers has his own GHS signature set, so that should tell you everything you need to know about their prestige. The M3045 set gives you that classic roundwound snap and consistent feel. They're only 6% off right now, but when the strings are this good, every little saving counts. Full price: pay $7.02 per string

Sale price: pay $6.63 per string

Post-Prime Day accessory deals

Save 11% Homexcel Microfiber Cloths: was $8.99 now $7.99 at Amazon Keeping your gear clean not only makes it look better but also helps it last longer. Every time you change your strings you should use the opportunity to clean your guitar, and these microfiber cloths work well on a variety of guitar finishes. The soft surface of the microfiber means the chances of scratching your guitar are minimal, even if it has a more delicate nitrocellulose finish. They work well with other cleaning products too if you like to use fingerboard conditioner or polish on the guitar body. With 12 in a pack, you’re not likely to run out of them anytime soon either!

Save 25% Velcro Heavy Duty: was $19.99 now $14.99 at Amazon Another purchase I made years ago that I haven’t had to make again was some good-quality Velcro. This stuff is ridiculously strong, so much so that sometimes I genuinely struggle to get my pedals off my pedalboard when I’m reordering them. While I might have to put some elbow grease in every now and then to get them off, it does give me a lot of satisfaction that the pedals on my ‘board aren’t going anywhere, no matter where I take them. There’s plenty of length here to stick to a large assortment of pedals, and it's easy enough to cut it to size.

Save 33% Sensyne Phone Tripod: was $29.98 now $19.99 at Amazon With the easy availability of smartphones with top-quality cameras and the addition of a cheap phone tripod like this one from Sensyne, I never want to see a badly angled guitar video again. If you like to post your playing on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, or anywhere else, this phone tripod is a great way to get a more professional look to your guitar videos. It’s adjustable to 62 inches in height, so you can play standing up if you prefer, and it also doubles as a selfie stick, so you can take it on holiday with you too!

Save 10% Linsoul KZ ZS10 Pro: was $49.99 now $44.99 at Amazon For those looking to dip their toes into the IEM world, the KZ ZS10 Pro is a tried and tested option and with 10% off for Prime Day sales, there is not much at stake here. The Pros are an upgrade over the standard KZ ZS10s and with it, Linsoul has introduced four custom BA drivers, a stronger 2nd Gen 10mm double-magnetic dynamic driver and an improved 6N OFC cable. You cannot expect ultra-pristine sound at this price, but the clarity across frequencies is respectable and certainly enough to get you up and running. Plus, the sale runs across all KZ ZS10 Pro finish options to suit your tastes. And with an average user rating of 4.5 stars (from over 18,000 reviews), there’s already a serious chunk of satisfied customers.

Save 70% Fender Blockchain Patch Cable Kit: was $149.99 now $45 at Fender If you want to outfit your pedalboard for less, then this is a great deal that beats anything I saw during all four days of the Prime Day sale. With a gigantic discount of $104.99 on the large cable kit, you’re getting 15 patch cables of great quality and varying lengths for just $3 each. It’s the perfect way to neaten up that pedalboard ahead of any summer and autumn shows, or just make life easier for you practicing at home.

Save 10% Linsoul 7HZ Timeless: was $219.99 now $197.99 at Amazon The Linsoul 7HZ Timeless are lightweight, sophisticated, and demure and they don’t sound too shabby either. With $22 off in the Prime Day sales, now’s the perfect time to pick them up. Of course, not sounding too bad is underselling them. The 14.2mm planar driver delivers clear, balanced audio, and their lightweight build means you will barely notice you are wearing them. A selection of tip sizes is included for a better fit, and the aluminium packaging adds a nice premium touch.