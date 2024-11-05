“That’s true. We smoked Jimi Hendrix’s guitar... I thought it’d be fun to crumble a bit of the wood off and pop it inside a joint”: Steve Cradock once smoked the shavings of Hendrix’s Strat by rolling them in a page from the Bible

A regular studio session took a turn in the spirit of Purple Haze, when the Ocean Colour Scene guitarist ended up getting high on Hendrix's guitar

Steve Cradock of Ocean Colour Scene performs during the 2022 Splendour Festival at Wollaton Park on July 24, 2022 in Nottingham, England AND Guitarist Jimi Hendrix performs onstage in 1968
(Image credit: Luke Brennan / Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Steve Cradock – best known as the guitarist behind Ocean Colour Scene and Paul Weller’s go-to sideman – has revealed he once smoked shavings of Jimi Hendrix’s Strat in a joint, while rehearsing in a UK studio in the early ’90s.

Jimi Hendrix was one of the greatest guitar players to ever live, and as such the electric guitars he used during his trailblazing career are viewed upon by fans as de facto Holy relics.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.