“Elton said, ‘I'd better buy that guitar just to have in my house.’ I played it and said, ‘Yeah, you'd better buy it, so I can play it when I come by’”: One of Davey Johnstone's favorite guitars was once a piece of upscale decor for his superstar bandmate

For an incredible 50+ years, Elton John's live band – truly one of the most underrated in rock – has been anchored by guitarist Davey Johnstone, who first teamed up with the pop superstar at the tender age of 19.

It shouldn't come as a big surprise, then, that Johnstone has stories aplenty from all those years of touring madness – but a particularly great one is how he came into possession of one of his most prized guitars, a three-pickup, gold hardware-adorned Gibson Les Paul Custom.

Now, Elton John isn't, and wasn't, a guitarist; as Johnstone pointed out in a 1998 interview with Guitar World. So it's interesting that when he and Johnstone came upon the pristine vintage model in question at one of the most legendary guitar shops ever, it was Elton who wanted it.

(Image credit: Jeff Fusco/Getty Images)

“When we were on tour once in New York we went into Manny's, and there was a black Les Paul with three pickups and gold hardware on a pedestal,” Johnstone recounted to Guitar World.

However, the superstar didn't want to use the '50s era beauty to learn guitar, mind you – he wanted it to serve that most hated purpose in guitar circles, as expensive decor to be admired.

“Elton said, ‘I'd better buy that guitar just to have in my house,’” remembered Johnstone. “I said, ‘Let me try it.’ So I played it and I said, ‘Yeah, you'd better buy this so I can play it when I come by the house.’”

Fortunately, the '50s era beauty did eventually end up in Johnstone's possession, through his boss's generosity in the wake of an unfortunate turn of events.

“A year or so later, when all my guitars were ripped off, he gave me that guitar,” Johnstone told Guitar World. “Since then I've built up my collection.”

For those curious for more stories in that vein, Johnstone often showcases the gems of his collection – which include, to name a few, some pristine Flying Vs and Steinbergers – on his Instagram page.