“There’s amazing players like Josh Smith and Eric Gales, and I thought, ‘OK, I’ve been missing out. I’m learning the blues’”: Tosin Abasi said he wanted to release a blues album – is it still on the cards?
We asked the progressive metal innovator for an update on his prospective blues record, which he teased back in 2022
Tosin Abasi is one of the 21st century’s most prolific electric guitar innovators. From reinventing ergonomic eight-string design by launching his Abasi Concepts brand to pushing the boundaries of progressive metal through his work with Animals As Leaders, the guitar virtuoso/designer has always been a key figure in the world of heavy music.
However, back in 2022, Abasi teased he was tempted to take a temporary hiatus from heavy music, after he decided to go down the blues rabbit hole and buy virtual lessons from Oz Noy, Josh Smith and even Joe Bonamassa.
At the time, he said he had “flirted with the idea of doing a blues album”, but almost three years on, and there’s been no sign that any such thing will actually happen.
Naturally, when we caught up with Abasi at NAMM 2025 to discuss all things Abasi Concepts, we couldn’t help but sneak in a question about new music he was working on – and that included asking for an update on his elusive blues record.
“This is funny,” Abasi laughs when reminded of his blues promise, “because Ivan [Chopik, Abasi Concepts COO] is a fantastic blues guitarist, and I’d never really gotten into the genre. And there's amazing players like Josh Smith and Eric Gales that I’m like, ‘Okay, I've been missing out.’
“So I had a moment over the pandemic, where I was like, ‘I’m learning the blues,’ and I got really into it, and I said I’d do an album.”
However, the idea of doing a blues album has slightly lost its appeal to Abasi – not because he doesn’t enjoy the genre, but because he respects it too much.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
“I gotta respect the art,” he reflects, “and I don't know that I've evolved to the point where I can [do it justice], you know what I mean? But it's fun. It's fun to mess around with.”
It’s certainly an unfortunate update, especially when one considers just how tasteful Abasi’s blues chops are. While studying the genre, he posted a few clips online (see above) and we can’t help but feel we need Abasi to rip through some more blues shuffles on his Abasi Concepts Larada.
Those hoping for new Animals As Leaders music, though, do not fear: Abasi might not be working on his debut blues turn-out any time soon, but he is certainly planning to get the next AAL written and wrapped up as soon as possible.
“We are about to begin pre-production on an album,” Abasi confirms. “We do have some touring – we're headed to Europe in a few weeks – but I want to spend a portion of this year writing the record. In a perfect world, it'll be written and recorded by the end of this year.”
The full interview with Tosin Abasi will be published to the Guitar World website and YouTube channel in the coming weeks.
Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
“I said, ‘We’re going to reinvent the notion of the extended classic rock solo. This is going to be the “not Comfortably Numb” solo’”: Steven Wilson bringing back the long guitar solo – with a twist
“The solo he takes on that is one of the most perfectly crafted guitar solos ever. He's one of those players you can recognize right away. It's that distinct”: Grace Bowers names her favorite guitar player of all time