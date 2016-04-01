Guns N' Roses Announce Troubadour Show Tonight

(Image credit: Andy Alt)

The most anticipated music event of the millennium is set! Guns N’ Roses will play their first live gig of 2016 on the hallowed ground where they started, The Troubadour, TONIGHT, Friday, April 1.

Doors at 10 p.m.!

Limited tickets are available for purchase beginning noon PT at Gibson Brands on Sunset (formerly Tower Records) at the old Tower Records store at 8801 Sunset Blvd.

GNR have gone back to retro pricing with tickets at $10, limit one per person. CASH ONLY! Purchasers will receive a non-transferable wrist band at point of sale.

While in the queue, fans are invited to start the celebratory day with a trip down memory lane in the venue where Slash used to work (GNR amateur historians also know Axl worked across the street at the now defunct Tower Video), as the old Tower store will be transformed into a complete interactive GNR experience with a memorabilia exhibit curated by Blaine Halvorson, designer of MadeWorn. The exhibit opens at 12pm and will include historic items such as members’ classic attire, original artwork, personal awards and more.

Additionally, GNR exclusive merchandiser, Bravado will be onsite with a pop up shop featuring exclusive merchandise to celebrate the April 1 Troubadour appearance. www.gunsnroses.com