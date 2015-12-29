Guns N’ Roses’ Founding Members to Reunite and Headline Coachella 2016

It's no longer a rumor: Axl Rose has decided to let bygones be bygones.

The founding members of Guns N' Roses will reunite in 2016 and headline Coachella 2016—at least according to a brand-new report by Billboard.

The Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California, is set for April 15 to 17 and April 22 to 24. Billboard also reports that the band plans to embark on a North American stadium tour spanning 25 dates.

Guns N' Roses are said to be asking as much as $3 million per show, with tickets topping out in the $250 to $275 zone.

While the band’s exact reunion lineup is unclear, Axl, Slash and Duff McKagan are in, according to sources. Those same sources say Matt Sorum will be behind the kit instead of original GNR drummer Steven Adler.

An official announcement is imminent, so stay tuned, folks!

Guns N’ Roses’ founding lineup last performed together in July 1993. Below, check out GNR in action July 17, 1993, in Argentina.