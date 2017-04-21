Hear Rex Brown's New Song, "Crossing Lines"

Rex Brown—he of Pantera, Down and Kill Devil Hill fame—has premiered a new song over at Loudwire. You can check out the tune, "Crossing Lines," below.

The song is from Brown's upcoming album, Smoke on This, which will be released June 28 via eOne.

“My motto these days is ‘Shake some shit up,'” Brown says about the album. “I’ve had my ups and downs, like anybody in this business. I wanted to feel like a true artist again, where I can write and record songs without worrying about any of the bullshit.

“We’re not going to necessarily cater to metal fans, but the guys who grew up with Pantera, a lot of them love all the same stuff that I grew up on, too. This is just something else I’m doing for fun, man. And musical freedom. Fun has to come into it or I’m not going to do it.

"I’ve had a tremendous career and now I feel like I’m 30 years old again. This has given me that freedom I needed. I’ve got so much more in me. I’m just getting my feet wet.”

For more about the album, including ordering info, head here.