Ihsahn Playthrough Videos: "My Heart Is of the North" and "Frozen Lakes on Mars"

Founding Emperor guitarist (and former Guitar World columnist) Ihsahn has just unveiled two new playthrough videos.

The first video, below, finds the progressive black metaller performing "Frozen Lakes on Mars" (from his 2010 solo album After), and debuting the first-ever demo of the Aristedes 080s eight-string. Video number two features Ihsahn wielding his custom Aristedes 060 and playing "My Heart Is of the North" from his most recent album, Arktis.

“For me, the Aristides experience came in several stages," says Ihsahn of his partnership with the brand.

"First, i was struck by the flawless craftsmanship and quality of every component. Secondly, by the pristine playability, resonance and stability. Then I realized this applied to all their instruments, but with a seemingly endless range of tonal variety. Aristides instruments are no doubt dedicated to innovation, but at the same time so passionate about bringing everything I love about guitars into the future. I’m just thrilled to be part of it!”

Watch those videos below:

"Frozen Lakes on Mars"

"My Heart Is of the North"